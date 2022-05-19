Who is the lawyer of Johnny Depp who stole all eyes in the trial and put Amber Heard in trouble

Johnny Depp is represented in the trial against Amber Heard by Camille Vasquez (Photo: Twitter/@deppbrazilfc)

Since the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began, which is being carried out in the Court of Fairfax, Virginia, The actor was seen very close to his lawyer Camille Vasquez. It happens that in recent days the actor was caught while exchanging some looks and smiles of complicity with the 37-year-old lawyer, who was in charge of questioning the statements of the protagonist of Aquaman. She is a lawyer with Latin origins and received honors at the university.

The users of the social networks were in charge of finding some pearls where you see Johnny and Camille while they exchange some knowing gestures and even when they hold hands amid the hearings they attended in recent weeks. This not only aroused the interest of the actor’s fans to know who the lawyer is, but also caused them to be flooded with speculation about a possible love relationship between the two.

The truth is Camille, who is part of the entourage of lawyers representing Depp In the trial he initiated against his ex-wife for damage to his image, he tried to put cold cloths on these situations and argued that “the actor treats her like the rest of the team.”

Who is Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer

The lawyer has been part of the Brown Rudnick law firm since 2018 and is based in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, California, where she is part of the firm’s litigation and arbitration practice team. Their expertise, his biography indicates, focuses on defamation lawsuits from the plaintiff’s side and, additionallyis experienced in litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims.

As clarified, “She is an expert in formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients”. Furthermore, he points out that he has extensive experience in handling parallel problems of reputation management and crisis communications arising from these engagements. Before joining the firm, the lawyer belonged to the law firm Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP.

This year she was recognized with the “Best lawyers Ones to watch 2021-2022 [Los mejores abogados que hay que seguir]″. This is an award given to budding private attorneys who, in just a few years of experience, demonstrate outstanding professional excellence in commercial litigation carried out within the United States. In his official biography he also mentions that “successfully prosecuted two high-profile client fiduciary breach cases”, among other cases as “effective media strategy”.

Between 2006 Camille received her law degree from the University of Southern California, where he also earned an academic honorary degree for notable distinction throughout his career. In 2010 he finished his Ph.D. [Juris Doctorate] at Southwestern Law School. In addition to his native language, he is fluent in Spanish, as he indicates on his LinkedIn profile. And, although his origins are not mentioned, it is believed that they are Latino.

During his interrogation of Amber Heard, the lawyer questioned about a series of incidents in which the ex-partner of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean She alleges that they happened during her stay in Australia in March 2015 and that she was the main victim, according to her testimony.

On the other hand, the expert “hurried” the actress about the destination that he gave to the funds that he received for his divorce and that had to be delivered to a California NGO, as part of an agreement between the ex-partner.

