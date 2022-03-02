CELEBRITIES are like us: they need lawyers too.

In March 2022, Kanye West hired Samantha Spector as his divorce attorney in the midst of his split from Kim Kardashian.

Who is the lawyer Samantha Spector?

After graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of California: Los Angeles with a BA in Political Science, Samantha Spector earned her JD from Loyola University School of Law in 1999.

In 2012, Samantha founded Spector Law, a firm that focuses exclusively on family law.

She is known for her work on high-value marital dissolutions; legal separations; domestic partnership legal matters; domestic violence restraining orders; paternity actions; Child custody, visitation and support issues; and cohabitation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

What awards has Samantha Spector won?

Between 2014 and 2022, Samantha Spector has consistently earned the title of Southern California’s “Super Lawyer.”

She was known as a Southern California “rising star” between 2009 and 2013.

Samantha has been named one of the Best Lawyers in California numerous times.

Recognized by The Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the “Most Influential Lawyers” in Los Angeles, Samantha has worked with celebrities such as Amber Heard and Nicole Young.

She was also named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s “20 Best Lawyers for Divorces, Plea Agreements, and Plans of Death.”

two

Why did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get divorced?

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19, 2021.

In the divorce papers, Kim requests joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children, TMZ reported.

On October 9, 2021, Kim hosted Saturday Night Live and in her monologue she shared a glimpse of why she decided to divorce Kanye.

The star said, “So when I divorced him, you should know that it came down to one thing: his personality.”

“I know it sounds cruel, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from the truth.”

On December 10, 2021, Kim filed a legal request to become single.

Kim also asked for her maiden name, Kardashian, to be restored; removing “West” from its title.