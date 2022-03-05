Who is the Lorenzana family, what links did it have with drug trafficking and what happened to its members?

Lemus Lorenzana was the son of Marta Julia Lorenzana, recently extradited to the United States, and the grandson of Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, alias the Patriarch, who was one of the great drug lords in Guatemala. who died in 2021, while serving a 23-year sentence in the United States, for drug trafficking.

Last Wednesday, March 2, Hans Broiner Lemus Lorenzana, 26, was shot to death by an armed commando at a liquor store called Cantina Rancho Alegre in in the El Centro neighborhood, in front of the central park of Huité, Zacapa.

According to the report, an arrest warrant appears for Lemus Lorenzana for the crime of violence against women in his physical manifestation in the private sphere and he would have been attacked by an armed commando that killed him and two of his bodyguards.

On June 18, 2013, Lemus Lorenzana and five other people were arrested in San Marcos when they were transporting 14 kilos of cocaine, but on the 23rd of that same month a judge released the grandson of “the Patriarch”. He had been arrested in 2013 with drugs.

The Public Ministry found more than 80 shell casings at the scene of the crime against Lemus Lorenzana and, according to the PNC, possibly the motive for the attack. it was a settling of accounts between groups with criminal records.

According to unofficial information, Lemus Lorenzana and another relative had decided to maintain the Lorenzana family’s drug trafficking business, because they wanted to maintain the “legacy” of the Patriarch, who since the 1990s controlled the distribution of narcotics in the country.

This could have been the reason for the armed attack in which he died on March 2.

The Lorenzanas and drug trafficking

The Lorenzana family, headed by Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, alias the Patriarch, has a history of having led the transfer of drugs to Mexico and was related to the Sinaloa Cartel, which was led for decades by Joaquín el Chapo, Guzmán, who serves conviction for drug trafficking in the United States.

A farmer by profession, during his youth Lorenzana Lima was an officer of the Treasury Guard, a police entity of the Ministry of the Interior that combated smuggling and tax fraud.

Lorenzana Lima would have inherited the command of a drug trafficking organization in the 1990s, after the capture of Arnoldo Vargas Estrada, alias Archie, who was mayor of Zacapa.

Vargas was extradited to the United States and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in that country and at the end of it, in 2017, he returned to Guatemala and in 2019 he wanted to run as a candidate for mayor of Zacapa, but finally the electoral authorities did not allowed to register, because he was not registered due to the conviction against him.

The drug that El Patriarca handled came from Colombia and ensured that it reached Mexico, at the hands of the Sinaloa Cartel.

On July 31, 2003, the United States filed an indictment against Lorenzana Lima for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

In January 2010, the US government offered a reward of US$500,000 to anyone who would report on the whereabouts of El Patriarca and US$200,000 for his sons Waldemar, Elio and Haroldo Lorenzana Cordón, also linked to drug trafficking.

On April 27, 2010, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Lorenzana-Lima and her sons, Elio Lorenzana-Cordon and Waldemar Lorenzana-Cordon, as Specially Designated Drug Traffickers for their “important roles in international drug trafficking, its significant ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and its use of family businesses and farms in Guatemala as a front to aid in the northward movement of illegal drugs through Central America.

The investigation of the case was carried out by the Bilateral Investigations Unit of the DEA Special Operations Division and the Guatemalan Country Office, with the support of the program of the Working Group against Organized Drug Crime and the Office of Foreign Affairs. International Criminal Division.

He pleads guilty

For nine years Lorenzana Lima avoided capture in Guatemala, but was apprehended in April 2011 in El Jícaro, El Progreso and was extradited to the United States on March 18, 2013 and pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on August 18, 2013. 2014.

In March 2017 it was learned that Lorenzana Lima had left prison in November 2015 and it was then known that she suffered from Alzheimer’s.

In February 2020, Lorenzana was sentenced to 23 years in prison for conspiring to transport drugs to the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

The capo was sentenced by Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a federal judge for the District of Columbia, after pleaded guilty on August 18, 2014 for his participation in an international drug trafficking conspiracy.

An official note specifies that the judge also ordered Lorenzana Lima the payment of US$50,949,000.

According to the US authorities, Lorenzana accepted that from March 1996 to November 2007 he was a member of a drug trafficking organization that would have received, inventoried and stored large amounts of cocaine from Colombia, would have stored them in his properties in Guatemala, and then export them to Mexico and the United States.

The justice described him as an organizer or leader of the structure.

The sons of “the Patriarch”

The United States also involved the sons of the Patriarch in the drug business.

They were Waldemar, Haroldo, Elio, Ovaldino and Marta Julia Lorenzana Cordón.

In 2009, the authorities planned to execute the four arrest warrants on June 21, in La Reforma, Zacapa, after raiding five Lorenzana properties. But they all failed. During the operation, during which a shootout broke out, a bullet grazed Ovaldino’s arm, the only one who, like Marta Julia, did not have an arrest warrant that day.

For the 2009 operation, the authorities who arrived in Zacapa in two Chinook helicopters and five Blackhawks included prosecutors, Guatemalan police and military, US military advisers, and DEA agents.

“There were large amounts of firearms and cash at the scene, but they were not seized because the search warrants were only for the location and capture of certain individuals.” Said a document from the United States Embassy in Guatemala, signed by then-ambassador Stephen McFarland, which stated that, “according to the DEA, the judge who signed the warrants refused to authorize searches for any purpose other than the individuals on the list, despite the fact that our diplomatic notes also requested the seizure and delivery of any evidence found.”

Waldemar Lorenzana Cordón was captured on the morning of Tuesday, September 17, 2013 at kilometer 127.5 of the route to the Atlantic, in the Maribel village, Teculután, Zacapa. Lorenzana Cordon tried to flee when security forces carried out a search on a farm in Teculutan, but was arrested hours after the operation due to the police cordon around the area.

Waldemar Lorenzana Cordón was extradited to the United States in November 2014.

Elio Alexander Lorenzana Cordón was arrested in Guatemala along with his brother, Waldemar, after these charges were brought against him in the United States, to be later extradited to US soil in April 2015.

Haroldo Jeremías Lorenzana Cordón, alias Chuchi, was captured on November 14, 2019 in the village of La Reforma, Huité, Zacapa, the stronghold of the Lorenzana family.

Lorenzana Cordón tried to escape to the mountains on a horse, but was captured. Alias ​​Chuchi had had an extradition order to the United States since 2008, whose government offered US$200,000 for information to capture him.

#URGENT A plane from the Guatemalan Air Force carried out the transfer of Haroldo Jeremías Lorenzana Cordón, alias “chuchi”, to zone 13 of the capital and he was transferred under strong security measures to the Court Tower. pic.twitter.com/Ix4jV53soy — Guatemalan PNC (@PNCdeGuatemala) November 15, 2019

Marta Julia Lorenzana Cordón, an alleged member of the Lorenzana drug trafficking structure, was arrested on April 30, 2021 in Usumatlán, Zacapa, for extradition to the United States.

Haroldo Jeremías Lorenzana Cordón, alias Chuchi, and Marta Julia Lorenzana Cordón, were extradited from Guatemala to the United States on December 10, 2021.

The brothers of the accused, Eliú Lorenzana Cordón and Waldermar Lorenzana Cordón, were convicted of international drug trafficking charges in the District of Columbia in March 2019. Both received life sentences in the United States.

In a November 2012 outline of the United States Department of the Treasury on the Lorenzana organization, Marta Julia, 44, appears as a key element along with her brothers Ovaldino, Haroldo Jeremías, Elui Alexander and Waldemar Lorenzana Cordón, under the hierarchy of his father and leader of the Waldemar Lorenzana Lima structure, deceased.