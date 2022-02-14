who is the man behind the break with coach Piatti – Libero Quotidiano





To push Jannik Sinner to the break with his historic coach Riccardo Piatti he would have been the great friend of the 20-year-old tennis player from Valpusteria. Alex Vittur. To underline this is the Corriere della Sera. The divorce between Sinner and Piatti had been in the air for days, after the sensational dispute in the raceAustralian Open. But that “stay calm f *** o” shouted by Jannik to the coach in the stands was not the triggering cause, but rather the straw that broke an already full vase. Piatti is defined by various backgrounds as “humanly destroyed” by the end of the partnership and surprised by the absolutely accelerated times of the choice.





“There is a contract, the middle lawyers.” writes the He would run underlining how the break is not painless at all. And Vittur? Former tennis player and now manager, born in 1984 (best ranking 605 in the world) he is a great friend of Andreas Seppi and was above all the first to notice Sinner’s talent. He convinces Hanspeter and Siglinde, Jannik’s parents, to let him give up skiing. Vttur becomes the first mentor and advisor of the talented, at 13 he reports him to Massimo Sartori, Seppi’s coach, who in turn signals him to Piatti. From that moment Sinner began his adventure at the prestigious Academy of Bordighera.





These days, however, already known names are back on the scene. Sinner is training with the former pro Simone Vagnozzi“once trained by Sartori, who was introduced to him by Vittur – writes the Courier service -. As if to claim, posthumously but not out of time, a birthright on the discovery of the champion, willing to leave Sesto Pusteria for a life as a globetrotter but perhaps never emotionally left from its mountains “.