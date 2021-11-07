who is the man who looks like Johnny Depp

There are those who have already renamed him the “Johnny Depp de Trastevere” and those who have called him “the pirate of the tracks”. This morning on the tram 8, line that unites Venice plaza to the Casaletto, some passengers saw a man dressed as a pirate. Like the one in the film Pirates of the Caribbean, played by US actor Johnny Depp. The Gianicolense Jack Sparrow has captured the attention of the curious. And there are also those who stopped to take some pictures, to then get to know their identity through social media.

Rome, pirate on tram 8: who it is

Like any self-respecting pirate, it is a mystery about identity. As soon as the user Anna Bianco posted the image on the Facebook group Monteverde – Rome, there are those who claimed to be the man in disguise. “This photo is from a few years ago – replies Yari Croce – and it’s me. I recognize it because I had another jacket and I haven’t taken the tram in a pirate way for at least two years ”. Whoever took the photo, however, replies: “This photo is from this morning and the gentleman had more beard and was a little older than you”.

The difficulties of street artists

Among the comments to the image, there are also those who joke but go over the top. “As long as it doesn’t smell the same,” writes one user. So Yari Croce, who claimed to be the man in the photo, replies: “When you ask yourself what I’m doing on the means, I tell you that I’m a street artist clown”. But it is not easy in the capital to carry on a similar profession: “In Rome it has become very difficult, almost impossible, to make a show. Between permits and other artists who don’t let you work. The only alternative I cling to from time to time to be able to have fun anyway is this, because if you are itinerant you can do street art freely “. For having snatched a smile, he then asks for a fee: “I ask for a free offer for those who want to take a photo”. The preparation is not easy: “It takes me a good 40 minutes of preparation, and I walk many kilometers on foot or on public transport throughout Rome in the hope that I can make you smile”. Yari is from Monteverde Vecchio, but he carries his art around Rome.