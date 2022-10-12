Who is the mask?: Meet all the characters that will participate in this new season

(Instagram photo: @quieneslamascara)

After two successful seasons, Who is the mask? will return to Mexican television with a new installment that promises to arouse high levels of curiosity in viewers, who are eager to know the identity of the stars who will fight to remain in competition. For that reason, the production surprised all the fans with an impressive gift, showing what the 18 characters that will participate look like.

For a few days, the official Instagram account of the program has been reactivated to share some details about this new edition. It was in that space where they uploaded images of the 18 majestic costumes that from next Sunday, October 16 at 8:30 p.m. will shine on stage and the public will be able to enjoy them through the Stars channel.

But that’s not all, they also shared the first clues about all the contestants. To start is Corneliusa cob that loves the movies of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema and dreams of being a screen idol, so it could be an actor or actress. alebrije he is a fan of video games who has a special taste for the stage and music; he could be a musical performer.

pincushion She is a little doll that for years has been an important part of the careers of other artists. The robots return and in this new season botan old model, will seek to show that he still has a lot to give. brunch is a young forest-loving monster, while Cactus -possibly originally from the north of the country- is a singer.

The animals can not miss and this time Dalmatian -in an outfit inspired by an outfit worn by Emma Stone in cruel– It will impose fashion with great elegance. Elvestruz is considered the best impersonator of Elvis Presley and Broom will dazzle you with your melodious voice.

The public can also enjoy Geishaa very refined heron expert in all kinds of art, but especially in music, knowledge that serves as a topic of conversation. graffiti is a can of red paint who apparently started out showing off his talent on the subway and then shared it on city streets.

Horse rider he is a sheriff from the west, but not from any town, but from a ghost town full of zombies. kid bengal is a retired boxer who is currently dedicated to training future champions of the same sport. koalactic is a spaceship that continues to dream of being a child, while crate -one of the most surprising outfits- is full of the most fashionable vegetables.

will also participate Octopuswho believes that with the power of music he is capable of conquering hearts. egyptian king He was a pharaoh of the ancient civilization of the Nile who after years mummified returned to life to follow his dreams and is finally Trikia spirit of Caribbean carnivals whose main form of expression is dancing

The four celebrities who will make up the panel of researchers are Carlos Rivera, Yuri, Juanpa Zurita -all have participated in previous seasons- and will join Galilea Montijobeloved television host who will occupy a place where Consuelo Duval and Mónica Huarte were before.

In an interview for Televisa Showsthe former academic commented that on this occasion he dedicated the program in memory of his father, José Gonzalo, whom he lost more than a month ago: “Not for nothing that phrase that ‘The show must go on’, It’s real, we as artists in the end have to go out and smile even if you’re shattered inside, I’ve lived that moment more than ever […] I know that forcing myself to laugh is going to help me a lot.”

