Who is the Medical Director of the Hospital for Paraplegics?

National Hospital for Paraplegics.

The Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (Sescam) has appointed Anthony John Pastor medical director of National Hospital for Paraplegics.

The appointment, published this Thursday, September 1 in the Official Gazette of Castile-La Mancharesponds to a call by free appointment that took into account the professional merits of the applicants.

Among the merits collected in the call, the Sescam valued the possession of a bachelor’s degree or degree in Medicine and Surgery, as well as the membership in group A1 and be at target plugin level 28. It should be noted that the square does not entail the right to pay compensationas it is considered a volunteer position.

Regarding the functions assigned to the position of Medical Director, they mark the responsibility for the supervision, coordination and evaluation of the functioning of the medical services and other health services of the Management, proposing to the Managing Director, where appropriate, the necessary measures for the best functioning of said services.

The National Hospital for Paraplegics is the public center of national reference in the treatment of spinal cord injury spinal. It has a team of highly qualified professionals to deal with this pathology from all areas: medical, rehabilitation and social.