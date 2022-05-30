Entertainment

Who is the Miss Universe that Vicente Fernández would have seduced?

The Argentine writer Olga Wornat revealed in Vicente Fernández’s unauthorized autobiographical book some of the alleged infidelities that the “Charro from Huentitan” would have committed throughout his extensive artistic career. One of them refers to Amparo Munozwho became the first Spanish Miss Universe.

Amparo Muñoz was crowned in the international contest when she was 19 years old, and some time later she emigrated to Mexico looking for a career in cinema. It was there that she met one of the greatest Mexican idols of all time, Vicente Fernández, who at that time was already married to Amparo Abarca, also known as Doña “Cuquita”, who accompanied him until the day of his death. her.

