Who is the Miss Universe that Vicente Fernández would have seduced?

The Argentine writer Olga Wornat revealed in Vicente Fernández’s unauthorized autobiographical book some of the alleged infidelities that the “Charro from Huentitan” would have committed throughout his extensive artistic career. One of them refers to Amparo Munozwho became the first Spanish Miss Universe.

Amparo Muñoz was crowned in the international contest when she was 19 years old, and some time later she emigrated to Mexico looking for a career in cinema. It was there that she met one of the greatest Mexican idols of all time, Vicente Fernández, who at that time was already married to Amparo Abarca, also known as Doña “Cuquita”, who accompanied him until the day of his death. her.

In one of the recent chapters of the Vicente Fernández bioseries, which Televisa carries out, this stage of the Mexican singer was shown, which reflected the way in which Fernández supposedly conquered Amparo Muñoz, with whom he shared credits in one of the films that starred. It was in 1974 when Amparo Muñoz was crowned Miss Universe in 1974, and she became the first Spanish woman to win this contest; Born in Malaga, Spain, the young woman tried to develop a career in film after having achieved this international recognition, and it was for this reason that she traveled and settled in Mexico.

She was considered for many years as an icon of beauty. However, Amparo Muñoz’s life had very dark episodes because she was constantly harassed and received innuendos for being so beautiful. She even reported that some film directors even asked her to “take her clothes off” in some scenes, when there was no justification in the plot script.

Amparo Muñoz moved to Mexico to begin his career in film

In Mexico, Amparo Muñoz shared credits with Vicente Fernández in at least three films: “El Tahur”, “Todo un hombre” and “Como México no hay dos”, whose recordings took place between 1978 and 1981. in the autobiographical series that Televisa performs of the singer, where the details of how Vicente would have conquered Miss Universe are exposed.

In one of the episodes, Amparo Muñoz and Vicente Fernández are discovered kissing by his wife Amparo Abarca, better known to all the singer’s fans as “Cuquita.” From this, speculation began to emerge about an alleged extramarital affair that would have had the “Charro de Huentitán” with Miss Universe, something that very few knew Muñoz died in 2011 due to suffering from a brain tumor.