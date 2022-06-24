Who is the model and businesswoman in a relationship with?

Facebook

Kourtney serves as an American producer, host, actress, model and businesswoman. Since 2007, media personality Kourtney Kardashian along with her family have been running a hit reality show called “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Along with her other sisters, Kourtney has launched several clothing, makeup and beauty product collections. She even has a paid mobile app through which she shares beauty, fashion and wellness tips. Very active on social networks, Kourtney is followed by hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Who could be the man who occupies the heart of the actress? Discover the identity of the latter in the rest of this article.

Who is Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite?

The Kardashian family is one of America’s largest and wealthiest families. She wants to be too discreet in matters of private life. But despite this, the members of the said family end up making a few rare secrets about their private life. This is the case with Kourtney Kardashian. The latter has had several romantic relationships made public despite her strong discretion. Recently, with our colleagues from the Closer site, we learned that Kourtney Kardashian is in a relationship with a certain Travis Barker. The two lovebirds live a beautiful love story and even formalized their relationship on February 16, 2021. Currently, they are in the hope of founding a beautiful family together soon.

Who is Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé?

Travis Landon Barker, simply known as Travis Barker, was born on November 14, 1975 in Fontana, California. He is a great drummer, musician and designer. The latter gained his popularity thanks to his rather fast and energetic playing style on stage. According to the ELLE site, Travis Barker is currently in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Since the end of 2019, the two lovers have been spinning a crazy love and are even already engaged. Their current project is to succeed in founding a beautiful family which will be united until the end of time.

