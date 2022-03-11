who is the most fearsome sniper in the world who joined the fight with the military forces of Ukraine – Prensa Libre

Wali, which is the nickname he received in the operations he carried out in Afghanistan, is a native of Canada and crossed the border at the call of President Volodimir Zelensky to foreign citizens fight against the government of Russia .

One of the world’s most feared snipers has joined the Ukrainian government to fight against the Russian military forces.

The reasons that have moved Wali to fight with the Ukrainian government are completely humanitarian, he assured that wants to help as many innocent people they are in danger due to the bombings and attacks of the government of Vladimir Putin.

The 40 year old man has maintained anonymity. His family must also not reveal the identity of its members as they may compromise their physical integrity due to Wali’s reputation as one of the most effective snipers in the world.

In an interview with CBCNewsWali made his intentions clear about the reasons that led him to fight with Ukraine: “I want to help Ukrainians, as simple as that. There are many innocent people who are suffering just because they want to be Europeans and not Russians.”

Wali was part of the 22nd Royal Canadian Infantry Regiment in Kandahar during the war in Afghanistan between the years of 2009 and 2011 and was also a volunteer fighter in 2015 to fight against the Islamic State.

The most famous sniper "Wali" has arrived in Ukraine to fight against occupiers. The average productivity of snipers is 7 men a day. On the front type like Ukrainian, productivity can reach up to 10. "Vali" can provide up to 40 deaths per day.

Wali also holds the record for the longest-distance sniper kill in history: 3.5 kilometers between the target and your person.

depending on the medium BrandWali came to remove to more than 40 individuals in a single daymaking it a legend in the arms and military world.