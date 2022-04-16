Who is the most reinfected of Covid by age group

According to the extended ISS report, the risk of reinfection of those who have already had Covid continues to increase. Blame for the variants, but not only.

Cases of reinfection at Covid continue to grow. According to the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, in the last week the percentage of reinfections out of the total infections recorded was 4.4%, up from 4.1% in the previous week. We have reached fifteen and a half million cases since the beginning of the pandemic, we have long understood that the possibility of reinfection exists, especially when new variants such as Omicron arrive, which has infected many people who had already had the Delta. But what is the identikit of the subjects who take up Covid? The ISS tries to answer this question by looking at the data.

The risk of reinfection increases week after week, starting from last December 6 – the date considered to be the reference date for the start of the spread of Omicron – and affects in particular the subjects with the first Covid diagnosis notified for more than seven months compared to those who had the first diagnosis between three and seven months. It also affects people who have not been vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over four months more than those vaccinated with at least one dose within four months. And again: according to ISS data there is an increased risk of reinfection also in the female population compared to the male one and in the younger age groups – from 12 to 49 years – compared to people between 50 and 59 years.

Part of the report is dedicated to the very young: since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,515,940 Covid cases have been diagnosed in the population up to 19 years of age, of which 17,037 hospitalized, 380 hospitalized in intensive care and 53 dead. This week, however, the percentage of cases reported in the school-age population is decreasing compared to the rest of the population. In the last week, 17% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 43% in the age group 5-11, 39% in the age group 12-19.