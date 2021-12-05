Who is the most successful of the Kardashians? Let’s find out with a ranking!

From the hyper famous Kim to the superstar Kendall, passing through the other sisters Kourthney, Kylie and Khloe. It has been there for years Kardashian family it is the most criticized, most talked about and richest in America. Their success comes from their father Robert, founder of the dynasty and successful lawyer: he became famous in 1994 for defending OJ Simpson from the accusation of killing his wife and her lover. Married to Kris Houghton, he had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert. The man died in 2003 of cancer, and after a few years Kris remarried Olympic champion Bruce Jenner, with whom he had Kendall and Kylie. but let’s discover their richness with this ranking.

5th place: Khloé Kardashian

In fifth place we find Khloé Kardashian. According to the magazine Money, Khloé Kardashian’s fortune was “worth” about $ 40 million in 2018. However, her true net worth today is arguably higher thanks to her successful clothing line and collaboration with her sisters’ beauty brands. It has a huge following online, with more than 193 million followers on Instagram.

4th place: Kendall Jenner

In fourth place it is located unexpectedly Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner’s net worth was estimated at approximately $ 22.5 million in 2018. That same year, she was named the world’s highest paid model by Forbes, with campaigns ranging from Calvin Klein to Longchamp, Givenchy, and Tiffany & Co. According to Hopper, she also made about $ 600,000 per Instagram post in 2020. Kendall Jenner has 197 million followers on Instagram.

3rd place: Kourtney Kardashian

In third place the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian. The specialized newspaper Forbes reported that Kourtney Kardashian earned $ 10 million in 2018. Her earning potential on social media alone is huge. According to CosmopolitanInstead, he earned $ 250,000 per Instagram post in 2017, when he had 54.3 million followers.

2nd place: Kylie Jenner

In second place we find Kylie Jenner. She amassed most of her wealth through her successful cosmetics and cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. The brand was launched in 2015 – when she was 18 – with the release of her own Kylie Lip Kit. Kylie Cosmetics has expanded rapidly and includes a wide range of products. In 2017, she released a lipstick set with her sister Kim, KKW of Kylie Cosmetics, earning 13.5 million dollars in sales.

1 place: Kim Kardashian

In the first place the one who started it all, Kim Kardashian. Forbes announced earlier this year that the reality star is worth $ 1 billion, thanks to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Its KKW Beauty brand, ad appearance offers and social media campaigns are worth it 1.6 billion dollars. It is currently also well on its way to becoming practicing lawyer in the state of California.

[Foto: Instagram]













