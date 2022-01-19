Disney has been redefining the way superhero stories are told for more than a decade now. The interpretation of Iron Man by Robert Downey jr. it was unforgettable, but the thing that really made the difference was knowing how to create a new world that went beyond that of a single film.

As in the comics, in fact, Marvel has built its own narrative universe made up of many episodes, like a TV series whose episodes are, however, films.

Also thanks to the lockdowns forced by the pandemic, streaming services then saw a real explosion. This fact has inevitably damaged the cinema market in attendance. Disney ran for cover by giving Marvel free rein to carry out many new projects. After Hawkeye, WandaVision and Loki, today we will find out who is the mysterious superhero protagonist of the new Marvel TV series coming out on Disney Plus on March 30th.

Moon Knight, the lunar knight

Just today an incredible new trailer was released showing the first official images of Moon Knight, also confirming the release date in the spring. The protagonist will be Steven Grant, a humble employee who leads a life of frustration and harassment. Steven suffers from a bad sleep disorder which causes him severe difficulty sleeping. In addition, he exhibits several symptoms of a strange and uncontrollable schizophrenia.

Man is forced to impose drugs and other remedies to try to sleep peacefully, often without success. He also has moments of blackout in which he wakes up in unknown places without understanding why. Sometimes his ailment prevents him from distinguishing the truth from the very lucid visions that strike him. But the truth is far more complex than Steven imagines.

Steven is in fact only one of the identities of man. His schizophrenia was born to protect him from a terrible truth: his real name is Mark Spector and he was believed to have died long ago in Egypt. What Steven doesn’t know, or doesn’t remember, is that as Mark he led a completely different life: that of a skilled mercenary.

In the comics from which the series is based, Mark Spector is an adventurer who, while on a mission to the Middle East to find an ancient Egyptian temple, discovers a dangerous arms trade. For his investigation, he is killed.

Dying, right on the doorstep of the mysterious temple, he has a mystical vision of Khonshu, the ancient Egyptian deity of the Moon. This powerful being offers Mark a second chance, provided that man consecrates his life to the god and becomes his earthly incarnation. Thus was born Moon Knight, the lunar knight, the next Marvel hero who will see the light in live action played by Oscar Isaacs.

