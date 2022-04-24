Who is the mysterious villain of ‘The Batman’, Sal Maroni?

In Matt Reeves batman, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) dropped Sal Maroni’s name several times. However, the Batman villain never showed up to fight Batman (Robert Pattinson) or Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). As fans watch or watch again the batman on HBO Max, they ask again who the mysterious Salvatore Maroni is in DC Comics and the broader DC Extended Universe.

Who is the Batman villain Sal Maroni in DC Comics?

In batman, Sal Maroni was operating as a gangster before Carmine Falcone took him down, long before he could terrorize Pattinson’s Dark Knight. While the Gotham City mobster never appeared in the DC Universe movie, he has greatly influenced Bruce Wayne over the years.

As the leader of Gotham City’s organized crime, he has appeared in Tim Burton and Michael Keaton. bat Man movies, the dark Knight trilogy, the Gotham city TV series, and even animated media like Batman: The Long Halloween Y Batman: The Killing Joke.

In DC Comics, he is considered one of the most dangerous crime lords in Gotham City, right behind Carmine Falcone. He is usually credited with burning Harvey Dent’s face off, turning him into Two-Face. He even has ties to Batman villain Tony Zucco, the man responsible for killing Dick Grayson, aka Robin’s parents.

However, Matt Reeves chose to shroud Sal Maroni in a little more mystery in the batman.

Who is Salvatore Maroni in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’?

In batman, Sal Maroni was a mobster eventually brought down by Carmine Falcone. As Batman worked to stop the Riddler (Paul Dano), the mystery of his parents’ deaths surfaced repeatedly. One of the biggest mysteries Batman tackled revolved around how the GCPD brought charges against Maroni. The Riddler joked with the message “the winged rat”.

This led Batman to discover the identity of “The Rat”, who made Maroni’s arrest possible.

Carmine Falcone, Sal Maroni, Thomas and Martha Wayne all had connections. However, when Batman uncovered more shocking clues with Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), the details twisted to form a picture.

Falcone exposed Sal Maroni in the batman universe to eliminate his competition and secure more of the Thomas Wayne Renewal Fund. However, while Salvatore Maroni doesn’t have the power that he once did, fans might wonder if he could make a comeback.

Could the villain appear in a sequel to the Robert Pattinson movie?

Matt Reeves has already revealed that he has big ideas for the batman With Colin Farrell set to return as the Penguin in a spin-off series and a GCPD TV show in the works, more Batman villains could emerge.

The Joker, played by Barry Keoghan, has been teased before the batman End credits rolled. And with some theories suggesting that Two-Face could be the villain of batman 2Sal Maroni would perfectly complement the corrupt Harvey Dent.

Until Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. provide more details on the next Dark Knight adventure, fans can watch. the batman on HBO Max.

