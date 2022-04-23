Who is the mysterious woman who accompanied Mauricio Ochmann on the red carpet of his new movie? | VIDEO

Mauricio Ochman He was recently spotted on the red carpet of his latest movie in the company of a beautiful young brunette who stole all eyes at the event.

For the press it was strange that on this occasion the handsome actor was not accompanied by his current partner, Paulina Burrola, with whom he recently celebrated a year of relationship.

However, looking closely at the mysterious woman who came arm in arm with Ochmannthe facial features revealed the identity of the 17-year-old girl.

KEEP READING: Reconciliation? Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman vacation together with their daughter | VIDEO

But the one who did not recognize her was omar chaparrowho even thought that lThe beautiful girl was the girlfriend of Mauricio Ochmannwho quickly clarified what the link with the young woman was.

“Lorenza, my daughter,” Mauricio said after his colleague and now friend greeted her and expressed that he believed she was the new couple of ochmann.

Lorenza Ochman accompanied his beloved father to the gala of ‘And how is he?‘, tape in which the actor shares credits with Zuria Vega.

About his daughter, the actor was proud and stressed that time passed very quickly, since soon his beautiful firstborn will turn 18 years old.

“I always take care of her and she knows that her father is here for whatever she needs and I think it is very important that we accompany each other at important moments and well, what can I tell you, that is, I drool,” he said. the loving father.

In relation to his experience working with omar chaparro, Mauricio Ochman He explained that they lived very pleasant and fun moments during the filming, which brought them closer and even made them forge a beautiful friendship.

KEEP READING:

Does Eugenio Derbez hate his ex-son? mauritius ochmann confesses that he did not answer his congratulations for the Oscars