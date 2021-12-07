Who is the new Austrian chancellor

Karl Nehammer, the new Austrian chancellor, is a more conventional politician than his predecessor at the head of the Popular Party (ÖVP) Sebastian Kurz, who left politics at just 35. Kurz was first elected chancellor when he was 31, becoming the youngest head of government in the world, and was named Wunderkind, “Child prodigy”, for his political talents. Before that, he had taken over the leadership of the ÖVP, making a rapid career in the party and moving it to more conservative positions. Nehammer, on the other hand, is 49 years old, had his first government post only last year and a more ordinary political career.

Before being officially appointed chancellor on Monday, becoming Austria’s fifth head of government in four years, Nehammer was the interior minister.

He had been chosen by Kurz for this post in January 2020, and had remained in his post when Kurz was replaced by Alexander Schallenberg. In the role of Minister of the Interior he was among the main leaders of the Austrian government in the response to the coronavirus emergency as well as the executor of Kurz’s repressive immigration policies. During his tenure, Austria suffered its first Islamist attack, which took place in Vienna on November 2 last year.

Born in Vienna, Nehammer had been in the army in the 1990s, and after leaving it, he joined the ÖVP. For a long time he had worked as a consultant for political communication and had made himself known in the party section of Lower Austria, the largest Austrian state by size and number of inhabitants: an important part of the ÖVP and the one closest to Kurz. After being elected parliamentarian in 2017, during the first Kurz government, Nehammer was still chosen as minister and has been one of his closest collaborators in recent years.

His first move as chancellor was a government reshuffle, changing some ministers: Finance, Education and the Interior of course. In Schallenberg he returned his previous post as foreign minister.

It is expected that Nehammer will continue to pursue a very tough immigration policy, but that he may have a more moderate orientation than Kurz on other issues, for example with respect to skepticism towards coronavirus vaccines. Nehammer will also have to address the decline in the ÖVP’s support, which is now only given at 24 percent, a much lower percentage than the 44 percent in spring 2020.