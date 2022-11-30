who is the new flame

Despite the passage of time, Brad Pitt always remains one of the most desired men in the world. And, after one separation stormy with Angelina Joliethe Hollywood actor returns to be talked about also with regard to the gossip. Brad Pitt did not have time to file the flirting with the model Emily Ratajkowski that the rumors and indiscretions already associate him with one new flame.

The report secret

Indeed it seems that Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramón are now one couple fixed. And that they have even been for a few months. The two managed to keep their acquaintance in great secrecy, but there are those who have doubts about the new ones voices of gossip that went around the world in a few hours. Brad Pitt’s alleged new partner does not belong to the world of entertainment or, at least, not directly. The 29-year-old graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 in business administration and has been working for a long time in the world of jewelry between Christie’s, De Grisogono and Anita Ko Jewelry in Los Angeles. But the reason that made Ines known to the world of gossip is her previous relationship with the actor Paul Wesley from Vampire Diaries.

Who is Ines de Ramon

The woman who speaks fluent English, French, German and Italian for work, in 2019 she is married with one of vampires most famous on the big screen. Their connection has not naturally escaped the paparazzithough the marriage officially ended this September, the magazine confirmed PEOPLEwho also launched the scoop that is inflaming Brad Pitt’s millions of fans.

Caught in the act

According to the tabloid magazine, Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramón haven’t been able to keep their relationship a secret yet because they were pinched together, reportedly backstage at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, on November 13. The two were in the company of Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber. However, other sources communicated that the report of Pitt and de Ramon «would not be exclusive», although she «has a great personality and Brad likes to spend time with her». If in the future the various testimonies should be confirmed, it is still impossible to know. But, for now, there doesn’t seem to be any between the two «Nothing serious».