who is the new founding owner of the Pegaso-Corriere.it telematic university

from Stefano Agresti

He is 43 years old, at 26 he founded the telematic university which he has just sold to the CVC fund for a billion. He bought the Salernitana at the last minute, saving the A and wants to change everything: I like discontinuit. Football handled loosely

He wants to change football, to do so he started from the Cesarini area: when the trustees communicated to the Football Association that they had accepted the offer of Danilo Iervolino



, and that therefore he would be the new owner of the Salernitana, there were ten minutes to midnight on December 31st, the deadline for the sale. I decided to take it the day before, I mobilized professionals on vacation almost everywhere: some in Dubai, some in the mountains. I was convinced by the extraordinary passion of the fans, whom I know well, and this story is so incredible: the promotion to Serie A, the risk of immediate disappearance. No, it couldn’t be. I promised my family that I would not enter football, I had to apologize.

The football idol of Iervolino, Neapolitan from Palma Campania, Messi the greatest footballer in history after Maradona. For someone who supports Naples, a banality. The only one, perhaps, in the history of this 43-year-old entrepreneur who built an empire through education. The pap founded the peer schools that bear his name, spread throughout Campania, and he invented something innovative when he was just 26 years old: he created the Pegaso telematic university, taking advantage of the opportunity offered by the Moratti-Stanca decree and drawing inspiration from what he had seen and studied in the USA. That too was a challenge, a bit like Salernitana. I love challenges: I believed in it and I won it. Stravinta, even, given that three months ago she sold her university – which has become a gigantic business, today it has over one hundred thousand members – to the British CVC fund for one billion euros.

A few hours before taking over the Salernitana, Iervolino acquired the majority of Bfc Media, a multimedia group specializing in personal business and financial products. What triggered the spring that led him to take the Campania club was above all the curiosity towards a new, difficult and unknown world like football. I am a neophyte, even if I know and appreciate De Laurentiis and Cairo, for example. Let me be clear, he will be a fan president. I am enthusiastic about this adventure: to commit all of myself so that the team remains in Serie A. To succeed, he is planning a revolution that could not only concern the players, but also the technical managers. I will talk to everyone, I have no foreclosures or prejudices. For I like the discontinuity, I have to give my setting. In short, the coach Stefano Colantuono and the sports director Angelo Fabiani are not solid at all.

Iervolino bursts into football full of ideas, others will come to him: a world that has been managed in an approximate way, so far. We will work on the youth sector, on infrastructures, on the citadel of sport, on the relationship with schools and families. We will do predictive financial analyzes, we will get along well with the institutions. And we will use technology, from a medical point of view and to improve performance. He wants to change football: who knows if he can, or football will change him.