Who is the new Hollywood star?

He is 81 years old, he is 28 years old: who is the new love of the Hollywood star; There is a difference of 53 years between them.

They started seeing each other during the pandemic. The age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem, even if he is older than his father.” These are the words sorted by one source for page six: Who are we talking about? One of the most beloved actors. And the history of cinema appreciates her and what seems to be his new girlfriend: separating them so well 53 years difference!

he is 81 years old and she is 28The two are said to have been together for a while and get along well. The age difference does not seem to worry the young television producer, who has dated men much older than her in the past. Are you curious to know who this new couple is made up of? We reveal everything to you!

His name is Nour and he is the new love of the famous actor: he is 81 years old, he is 28 years old

Al Pacino has a new torch! The 81-year-old has been dating for some time. farmer’s light, 28, television producer from a wealthy family. The two were photographed together last Saturday in California, and after dinner, they were together. The actor shared the group photo at dinner at Venice’s Felix Trattoria on Instagram jason mawaalso on the table.

The history between the two was also confirmed by Page Six, which quoted the source as saying, “The farmer is already dated. Mick jagger78, billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Bergerueen, 60 years old, he was also 91 years old Clint EastwoodAlthough she insisted that he was a friend of the family.” Yes, it appears that Al-Falah has dated men several years older than her. Here is a photo that Noor shared on her Instagram channel:

The end of Al Pacino’s last relationship dates back to two years ago, when the Israeli actress Mittal Dohan, 40, left the actor just over a year later: the age difference between the two turned out to be a long-term problem .