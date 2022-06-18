Who is the new Ken from ‘Barbie’ who started his career in the Mickey Mouse Club?

The new film that arrives in theaters in a year, will bring us back to the Mattel doll that arrives renewed in an updated version and in live-action. ‘Barbie’ will be released on July 23, 2023 and so far different details of the tape are already known.

YOU CAN SEE: Who are the confirmed actors for the live-action “Barbie” movie?

A few days ago the new images of Ryan Gosling, who will play the new Ken from ‘Barbie’ and his photographs already personified as the doll have gone around the world, but how was the trajectory of this actor until he reached the present?

He is considered one of the most attractive performers in Hollywood, he stars in a controversial adaptation, with an even more criticized characterization, since many will not agree that some particular things about Ken are varied.

The project starring Margot Robbie leaves us with a very big task, and it is to know a little more about this actor who already left his style to take complete possession of the boyfriend of ‘Barbie’.

Who is Ryan Gosling?

Born November 12, 1980Ryan is an American actor and musician who, despite being one of the most famous artists, is one of the few who keeps his personal life as private as possible.

It was selected in the 1990s to be part of the crew of the Mickey Mouse Club television show. At the age of twelve, he was hired by the Disney Channel and moved to Orlando, Florida, where he met Justin Timberlake, with whom he forged a great friendship.

He is one of the most sought-after actors in the field, He has extensive experience in the medium since 1996, when he made his debut on the big screen with ‘Frankenstein and me’.

6 things you didn’t know about Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend Eva Mendes have never confirmed their relationship, however it is known that they have been together for almost 10 years due to the appearances and statements they have had in public.

The couple has two daughters with the same name: Esmeralda Amada, who was born in 2015, and Amada Lee in 2016.

Eva Mendes starred in the film ‘Lost River’ which Ryan wrote and directed.

Ryan has gone through a drastic change to play Ken, from hair color to physique.

One of his best-known relationships was with Sandra Bullock, with whom he was after meeting on the set of Murder by Numbers, in 2002.

Ryan became famous thanks to The Mickey Mouse Club, a show created by Walt Disney in 1955, which lasted until 1996, and in which he shared with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera

Ryan Gosling Movies

1997 Frankenstein and Me

1999 The Unbelievables

2000 Remember the Titans

2001 The Believer

2002 Murder by Numbers

2002 The Slaughter Rule

2003 The United States of Leland

2004 The Notebook

2005 Stay

2006 Half Nelson

2007 Fracture

2007 Lars and the Real Girl

2010 All Good Things

2010 Blue Valentine

2010 ReGeneration

2011 Crazy, Stupid, Love.

2011 Drive

2011 The Ides of March

2012 The Gangster Squad

2012 Only God Forgives

2013 The Place Beyond the Pines

2013 Only God Forgives

2014 Lost River /Director, Writer, Producer

2016 The Nice Guys

2016 La La Land

2017 Weightless

2017 Blade Runner 2049

2018 First Man