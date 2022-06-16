Who is the new leader of the house? – June 14th

Telemundo Who is the new leader of the house?



The House of the Famous every day it is fractured now there are five participants who are out of the competition and there are still 12 celebrities who are inside trying to survive to avoid being eliminated and reach the grand final.

Every week we find out who is the leader of the competition and with it the privilege of saving a partner in elimination, immunity and a week of rest in the presidential suite and in good company, we have seen how Niurka Marcos, Lewis Mendoza, Rafael Nieves, Eduardo Rodriguez, Toni Costa among others have enjoyed this great opportunity to be safe for a week and with great rights.

Ivonne Montero is the new leader of the week

This week’s dynamic was entitled “The toxic boxes” and in said challenge the celebrities were in a booth where when saying their name they would have to pull a rope and with it fall golden confetti to find out who would be the new leader of the competition. . The die is cast and the winner of this challenge was the Mexican actress, Ivonne Montero.

Ivonne Montero became the new leader of the week and has tried to stay out of the competition, her closeness to Niurka Marcos has allowed her to be supported and very safe in any movement, creating a good strategy to stay inside the house and thus avoid entering the line of fire and be part of the list of those eliminated. In addition, it is also very well supported by the public that follows the day-to-day competition, “Ivonne deserved”, “the next winner of this edition”, “she is the leader and logically she will save the blues”, were some of the comments received on social networks.

Ivonne Montero shares the presidential suite with Osvaldo Ríos

Ivonne Montero invited the actor Osvaldo Ríos to spend a good company together for a week in the presidential suite, we have seen how the good relationship of both actors has led to a beautiful union and now Montero wants to honor the Puerto Rican actor for his loyalty This decision shows the best facet they can have within the competition and shows us once again the nobility, sincerity and good relationship that Ivonne Montero maintains within the most famous competition on Hispanic television.

This is the sixth week of competition and there are five celebrities who have been eliminated, Mayeli Alonso, Brenda Zambrano, Luis “Potro” Caballero, Eduardo Rodríguez and Julia Gama are the participants who said goodbye to the most famous house on Hispanic television and now the rest are looking to stay on the sidelines to avoid any kind of inconvenience that puts them on the tightrope.