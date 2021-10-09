who is the new love of the actress

#Know it: the hunt for the name of Emma Watson’s new boyfriend it has already begun, and we are no longer in the skin to find out who it is. The new love of the actress is completely shrouded in mystery: after being spotted by the paparazzi in London, we just have to wait for the fateful identikit to come to the surface. In the meantime, let’s investigate and review (also) the ex-boyfriends of Emma Watson.

From what he confirms harpersbazaar.com, Emma is the new boyfriend were spotted on the doorstep of Gail’s Bakery in London: she was engaged in a conversation on the phone when, at one point, a tender and sweet kiss on the lips confirmed the degree of intimacy between the two. We know practically nothing about this new love (congratulations to Emma for having managed, at least until today, to maintain such secrecy, ed) but, at least at first glance, he seems to be able to handle the prying eye of the paparazzi.

An important detail of this stolen kiss is another: finally we can discard and silence the (alleged) gossip that linked Emma Watson and Tom Felton. That the two met as children on the set of Harry Potter (she was Ermione Granger and he was Draco Malfoy, ed) we all know it but, on August 19th, he posted on Instagram a photo of the two of them in pajamas, playing the guitar on the sofa at home. And the showbiz was unleashed to spread the word of a possible flirtation.

Emma Watson brand new boyfriend on the horizon?

That the new boyfriend of the historic interpreter of Hermione Granger is finally the right one? Waiting to find out if this is (or isn’t) true love, we bring back six names that have already made us soar in the past thinking of a love story that knows forever. The first (officially) public report of Emma was the one with rugby player Tom Ducker, according to what he reports capitalfm.com: the two dated for about a year, before dividing their paths. Then it was the actor’s turn Jay Barrymore, from 2008 to 2009, but that was a long-distance relationship: at that time, Emma was studying at Brown University in the USA, and thus ended their great little love.

Emma Watson now ex-boyfriends known at the University

After meeting him at Oxford University in 2011, Emma attended Will Adamowicz for almost three years: nothing to do, then they broke up in 2014.

Emma with Will Adamowicz, the ex-boyfriend she was with for three years. TMAX / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

But always in Oxford he had met the rugby player Matthew Janney: other engagement breakup, which was described by Emma as “horrendous” in the sense of difficult, painful, unexpected. It does not end here. In 2015, the ex Hermione started dating the entrepreneur William Knight: the time to start dreaming and then, two years later, a breakup with no publicly stated reasons. Six months later we screwed her together with the American actor Chord Overstreet, and it didn’t work that time either. Now, will this stranger we want to know everything about finally be the right one?

