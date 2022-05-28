Who is the new sensation actor of Stranger Things?

Three years after the third season of Stranger Things aired, Netflix already premiered its fourth partallowing fans of the series to once again enjoy Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Mike, Will and Max.

But, in turn, this fourth season has brought some new characters and actors, among which are Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, and Jamie Campbell Bowerwho has caused a sensation by joining the cast.

WHO IS JAMIE CAMPBELL BOWER?

Jamie Campbell Bower is one of the new actors of Stranger Things, playing the role of “Peter Ballard”, which has a great weight in this fourth installment and has generated a great impact for the public who has already seen the first chapters released this Friday, May 27 on Netflix.

His full name is James Metcalfe Campbell Bower; He was born in London, England, and is the son of Ana Elizabeth, a music manager, and David Bower, who works for the Gibson Guitar Corporation.

She began her career as a model, until Tim Burton gave him the opportunity to appear in one of his films.

As an actor, he has worked on Sweeney Todd, The Twilight Saga, Harry Potter and Shadowhunters.

In addition, due to his musical ancestry, he has also tried his luck in this area, Well, he was a member of the English punk rock band Counterfeit.from 2015 to 2020.

Finally, on the romantic level, He was engaged to Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter tapes., although they only stayed together for two years. Other celebrities she has dated include Lily Collins, Ruby Quilter and Matilda Lowther.