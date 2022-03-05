Who is the other member of the Lorenzana family for whom the Government offers a reward of Q50 thousand – Prensa Libre

This is Haroldo Waldemar Lorenzana Terraza, 33, alias “Haroldito”, who, according to records from the Ministry of the Interior, has a valid arrest warrant for extradition to the United States, since the justice system in that country points to drug trafficking.

After the murder of Hans Lemus Lorenzana, grandson of Waldemar Lorenzana, alias “the Patriarch”, the name of another member of said family resurfaced, that has been pointed out by the authorities of having links with drug trafficking, for whom the government offers a reward of Q50 thousand.

Although the list of the 100 most wanted had already been published several months ago, The name of Haroldo Waldemar Lorenzana Terraza resurfaced with the shooting death of his cousin Hans in an armed incident last March 2 at a liquor store in Huité, Zacapa.

In April 2018, the newspaper El Tiempo de Honduras published that Lorenzana Terraza lived in that country and that it was required by a New York court and that the extradition request was issued on June 22, 2017.

Lemus Lorenzana was the grandson of Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, alias “the Patriarch”, who died in 2021 while serving a 23-year sentence in a United States prison, for drug trafficking.

arrested with drugs

On June 18, 2013, Lemus Lorenzana and five other people were arrested in San Marcos when they were transporting 14 kilos of cocaine, but on the 23rd of that same month a judge released the grandson of “the Patriarch”.

The young man regained his freedom after a juvenile court granted him house arrest without surveillance by the National Civil Police and gave him a socio-educational measure.

The Lorenzana family and drug trafficking

The Lorenzana family, headed by Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, alias the Patriarch, He has a history of having led the transfer of drugs to Mexico and was related to the Sinaloa Cartel.

A farmer by profession, during his youth Lorenzana Lima was an officer of the Treasury Guard, a police entity of the Ministry of the Interior that combated smuggling and tax fraud.

Lorenzana Lima would have inherited the command of a drug trafficking organization in the 1990s, after the capture of Arnoldo Vargas Estrada, alias Archie, who was mayor of Zacapa.