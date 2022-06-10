Entertainment

Who is the owner of Christian Dior and how much is his fortune

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Christian Dior was founded in 1947 in Paris, France, by the designer who bore the same name. From its beginnings it was a haute couture maison, aimed at women from high society, and to this day it continues to be one of the most important luxury firms in the world with ambassadors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne and Monica Bellucci.

The designer was born on January 21, 1905 in Granville, Manche, in the Normandy region into a bourgeois family. Due to his good social and economic position, he was educated as a diplomat at the École des Sciences Politiques in Paris, but later began to work in the fashion industry, his true calling.

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The lawyer Camille Vasquez said that Johnny Depp invited her to Europe this summer, do they have a relationship?

21 seconds ago

Margot Robbie (Barbie): What do we know about the sexual orientation of the actress

1 min ago

Jennifer Lopez: Sharing the stage with Shakira: “The worst idea in the world”

3 mins ago

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal after losing trial with Depp – People – Culture

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button