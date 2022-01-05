Who is the person who fled South Korea to enter North Korea

The man who illegally entered North Korea on Saturday crossing the border that separates the country from South Korea is a North Korean citizen who fled to South Korea in 2020. The man’s identity was revealed after a couple of days nothing had been heard of him. At the moment we do not know the reasons that would have pushed him to return to his country, where, moreover, he risks being punished for his flight, but it is known that in South Korea he had lived in great economic difficulties.

The passage from South Korea to North Korea across the border is a rare occurrence, as illegal crossings usually take place in reverse, to escape from the North Korean regime and find refuge in democratic South Korea. The man had been sighted. by the South Korean authorities around 9 on Saturday evening in the “demilitarized zone” (DMZ), that is the strip of land that divides the Korean peninsula and which despite the name is patrolled by soldiers on both sides, as well as full of mines and surrounded by Barbed wire.

Crossing the “demilitarized zone” is illegal in both directions, and it is also very dangerous: usually the many people who leave North Korea to reach South Korea do so by passing elsewhere, for example from China. About 30,000 North Koreans currently live in South Korea, and in the last decade only about thirty have returned to North Korea.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official said on Monday that the man, who was not named, is a North Korean citizen in his 30s who fled in November 2020, again passing through the “demilitarized zone” “. The man was identified by comparing the video recordings of the border crossings at the time and those of last Saturday. Subsequent reconstructions revealed that the man had significant economic difficulties in South Korea, where he had worked as a cleaner.

In South Korea, the episode revived old discussions about the living conditions of North Korean fugitives who, according to various activists, do not find adequate living conditions once they arrive in South Korea, often after risking their lives to leave their country.

Following the details revealed on Monday, the South Korean Unification Ministry said the man had received the expected economic, medical and social support for the North Korean fugitives from the South Korean government. The Korean press also wrote that last June the man allegedly wanted to return to North Korea, but that social services and the police at the time had not expressed concerns about it, believing that there was no evidence to consider it a concrete possibility.

