Who is the powerful ‘invisible’ narco that the US is tracking in Colombia? – Investigative Unit

In the inventory of drug traffickers and ex-paramilitaries who are asking for clues to enter the Gustavo Petro government’s “total peace” process, there are criminals of the stature of Diego Murillo Bejarano, alias Don Berna; Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias Otoniel; Carlos Mario Jiménez, alias Macaco, and even the current leaders of the ‘Oficina de Envigado’.

However, FBI and DEA agents have missed the name of a subject who in the United States is considered one of the great Colombian drug lords, who remains in the shadows and should also enter this disarmament process in exchange for benefits.

Alias ​​Otoniel was extradited to the United States last Wednesday, May 4.

It is believed that he is above the extradited ‘Otoniel’, in the structure of the ‘Gulf clan‘ and that, furthermore, he is the lord and master of the Bogotá and Los Llanos cartels, which are in full reorganization, reviving old mafia ties.

But there is another motive for these serial crimes: an old revenge between powerful emeralds who ended up linked to drug trafficking.

In fact, in the mafia itself he is credited with his participation in several homicides and attacks that are taking place in the country’s capitaland that they would be linked to the claim of drug assets held by figureheads.

the common thread



Claudio Silva Otálora was imprisoned in the United States.

Indeed, in court files some of these crimes appear as robbery attempts, account adjustments or “under investigation”. But in the underworld of the mafia and among federal agents, it is clear that there is a common thread.

Less than three weeks ago, the Corabastos potato Claudio Javier Silva Otálora – designated ex-launderer of capo Luis Agustín Caicedo Velandiaalias Don Chucho – was saved from an attack in a luxurious condominium in Colina Campestre, north of Bogotá.

Several gunmen, one of them in pajamas, entered the underground garage and tried to kill Silva, using pistols with a silencer. the same method used to assassinate Capo Caicedo in a quiet park in the Pablo VI neighborhood, on July 16, 2021.

Luis Caicedo was murdered in the Pablo VI neighborhood, in Bogotá. Photo: Photo: Santiago Buenaventura and archive

Pedro Rincón, known as the ‘patron of emeralds’, is imprisoned in the United States.

But the bodyguard of Corabastos papero did not have the same luck and He was assassinated, as was the emerald businessman Maximiliano Cañón Castellanos. The latter was in a luxurious restaurant in Parque de la 93, on June 2, when a couple of assassins annihilated him in broad daylight.

Cañón was a representative of the company Fura & Tena SAS, dedicated to the extraction of emeralds. Y had been accused, in 2014, of murdering Pedro Simón Rincónson of the emerald maker Pedro Rincón, alias Pedro Orejas, today imprisoned in a prison in the United States.

The ‘invisible’ narco



It is evident that all these crimes in Bogotá are linked to drug trafficking, powerful emerald dealers and old ‘vendettas’.

“There is talk of isolated events. But it is evident that all these crimes in Bogotá are linked to drug trafficking, powerful emerald dealers and old ‘vendettas’‘”, an investigator assured EL TIEMPO.

And he added that several extradited drug traffickers They have already begun to talk to DEA and FBI agents about the powerful ‘invisible’ capo who would be behind this bloody war, in association with an emerald.

“They ensure that the hidden mobster He has already served a sentence in the United States and they call him ‘J la Firma’. In addition, he plays golf in a condominium in Melgar (Tolima), with a former police officer who was also imprisoned, “said a source from Miami.

Juan José Valencia Zuluaga, alias Falcon.

It is also known that the ‘Tiger’, his trusted man, bought a private plane in the name of a company which is located in the free zone of Caldas (Antioquia) and which is dedicated to the illegal extraction of gold in Bajo Cauca.

TIME established that There is already a United States prosecutor asking about the capo to open a new indictment. Also, that there are local authorities that protect him and that they are already in the sights of the United States.

In fact, alias Otoniel and the noted financial arm of the ‘Gulf clan’, Juan José Valencia, alias Falcon (recently extradited), are going to be asked about ‘J la Firma’.

EL TIEMPO omitted his name at the express request of the authorities and because in Colombia they are just outlining italthough sectors of the Police know him very well.

The blacklist



Jorge Enrique Gómez, 40, an emerald grower assassinated in downtown Bogotá.

In addition, this newspaper established that investigators from the United States are asking about another crime in Bogotá, which could lead them to the capo: that of Rafael Fernando Moreno Clavijoon December 15, 2020.

Moreno, killed (also with a pistol with a silencer) in the Bulevar Niza sector, was identified as a simple moneylender. Nevertheless, extraditables link him to a sector of the emerald growers.

In the tracking of federal agents, Jorge Enrique Gómez is mentionedmurdered on March 12, 2021 in a parking lot near the headquarters of the Attorney General, downtown Bogotá.

Gómez is located as exfile of the disappeared czar of emeralds Víctor Carranza.

Víctor Carranza, disappeared czar of the emeralds.

And although homicides in Bogotá have decreased, the authorities are concerned that, according to a former employee of the extradited emerald maker Horacio Triana, there is a blacklist of people to eliminate in the middle of this vendetta.

“Some of them are being killed by the ‘Envigado office’in exchange for letting the ‘Los Paisas’ gang enter the Boyacá emerald zone to claim a mine,” said the witness.

And added that they gave him the order to point out to alias Capi all the ‘cattle’ to disappear

“The ‘cattle’ thing refers to the people who have to be killed, from the high-profile to the less important; where they live and the places they frequent, “said the witness.

The bullet impacts threw Jhon Freddy Bustos Galindo inside the Chispa y Sazón food establishment.

That’s why, even though the three bullets that the emerald maker Jhon Freddy Bustos Galindo received in the back, 6 days ago, were attributed to the 18 million pesos that he had just withdrawn from a bank; his case is also being reviewed.

This is the most recent crime that has a couple of denominators in common: assassins on motorcycles and emeralds. The bullet impacts threw Bustos Galindo inside the Chispa y Sazón eating place (in the Bochica neighborhood, in Puente Aranda), but also to the list of possible victims of this war.

The Petro government’s offer of ‘total peace’ seeks to remove these multicrime gangs from the country’s criminal map. In any case, in the United States they are attentive to all those who are presenting themselvesincluding ‘J the Signature’.

What is the ‘total peace’ with the mafia?

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia. Photo: Sergio Angel / TIME

Under the warning of Eln that he is not going to sit at the table with gangstersthe new administration of Gustavo Petro advances in a model of subjugation or shelter for criminal gangs.

As TIME has revealed, The Government has received letters from ‘Otoniel’, the ‘Envigado office’, from alias Don Berna and even from the ex-FARC dissidents, from the ‘Gentil Duarte’ wing.

This journal stated that it is evaluating whether a reform of the submission law is required, in coordination with the Judicial Branchto define whether the armed groups obtain benefits in exchange for weapons, routes and information.

Also, it would seek to create an instance that defines which gangs qualify as armed actorsin the light of International Humanitarian Law.

