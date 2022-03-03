Who is the President of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe he never gave much prominence to the president of the United States of America. The truth is that organizations like SHIELD, led by Nick Fury, or Secretary of State Ross (William Hurt), were in charge of representing the most important country in the world during the conflicts that had to mistreat humanity.

Now and thanks to a leak about one of the new shows that Marvel is preparing for Disney+, we know the identity of the new president of the United States in the MCU and also who is the actor who plays him. The image of a diary on the set of Secret Invasion points out that the executive power of the USA is headed by President Ritson, personified by the experienced Dermot Mulroneywhich in the photo is next to War Machine.

Introducing the President of the United States

Educated at Northwestern University, Mulroney made his film debut with murder in beverly hills by Blake Edwards in 1988 and the western Young Guns. Among his main films are: Point of No Return from 1993, as the lover of the protagonist Bridget Fonda; My best friend’s Wedding from 1997, where he played the boyfriend of Cameron Diaz and the best friend of Julia Roberts; copy cat (nineteen ninety five); About Schmidt (2002); Goodbye Lover (1998) and The wedding day (2004). She recently participated in the show new-girlstarring Zooey Deschanel.

The expected series located in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion, is about a Skrull invasion of Earth. In this case, a group of aliens “shapeshifter” Unleashes terror in the population and mistrust among their protectors who do not know who is who in this series full of intrigues starring Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn.

Until now we have only seen President Matthew Ellis played by William Sadler during a supporting role in iron Man 3. The truth is that the new president Ritson would also have a role reserved for the show Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes where the plot includes stolen Stark technology that becomes a threat to the innocent. Interesting!