Who is the prisoner who tried to reach Texas after escaping from prison in Chihuahua

One of the inmates who escaped tried to reach US territory, but was captured by surveillance cameras (Photo: Twitter/@azucenau)

After the escape in State Center for Social Reintegration (ceresus) number 3 of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, the authorities reported that 30 inmates escaped, one of them was captured by security cameras. This person was identified as Joaquin Gutierrez Payanwho tried to cross into Texas, United States.

The Government of Chihuahua released the records of “El Neto” and the other escaped inmates from the Ciudad Juárez prison The authorities confirmed that there were a total of 30 prisoners who escaped from Cereso No. 3, including the leader of Los Mexicles

The images about the man who escaped were disseminated on social networks. Joaquin Gutierrez tried to get to El Paso, it is a man classified as medium dangerous. His image and his name were shared on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 4.

According to information from local media, he would have faced a criminal proceedings for rape and femicide of a woman identified as Cinthia Irasema Ramos, which occurred in December 2004. Gutiérrez Payán had been held at Cereso since 2012.

30 inmates managed to escape from Cereso 3 in Chihuahua (PHOTO: CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Since last Tuesday, December 3, the inmate’s attempt to reach US territory. On that occasion, the US authorities were notified to activate the search protocols on both sides of the border.

“El Neto”, leader of Los Mexicles, died after an intense operation in Ciudad Juárez The authorities recaptured him during the early hours of this Thursday at an address in the Aztecas neighborhood

“After the sighting, the authorities of El Paso, Texas were informed, to whom the respective information was shared and immediately a joint search operation was implemented on both sides of the border”, shared the Government of Chihuahua.

In the same way, the Security Cabinet of the entity mentioned that it is the first sighting after the escape of the 30 inmates and that with the search work more fugitives are expected to be found.

“El Neto”, identified as the leader of Los Mexicles, was one of the inmates who managed to escape (Photo: @oscarbalmen)

They were approximately deployed 289 police officers from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) with 97 unitsseven tactical vehicles and accompanied by aerial surveillance with a helicopter and two drones with thermal and infrared cameras.

Kidnappings, murders and beheadings: the black history of “El Neto” that earned him two centuries of sentence From the prison in Ciudad Juárez, “El Neto” ordered extortion, kidnapping, homicide and even a riot on August 11 that left 11 people dead.

Another of the individuals who managed to escape is identified as alleged leader of the criminal organization Los Mexicles. Is about Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz, aka the net. Said person faced a sentence of more than 200 years for kidnapping and homicide. It should be noted that Los Mexicles are identifed as an armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel.

When the net escaped from prison, former governor Javier Corral Jurado identified him as a “tough and heartless” narcoin addition to one of the main generators of violence in the area

Various items not allowed such as drugs and weapons were found inside the prison (PHOTO: CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The head of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandvovalreported that after reviewing the Cereso 3 facilities they found “luxury cells”, which had items not allowed in the place.

were insured 20 kilograms of different drugssuch as crystal, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and heroin. In addition, money was found, which presumably would have been the result of drug sales inside the prison, as well as 10 long weapons and four short84 mobile devices and 82 cartridges.

After revealing photographs of the weapons, it was identified that there was a PSL-54C sniperalso know as FPK Dragunov, which is manufactured in Romania, while most of the weapons that were found in the prison were of American origin such as rifles Ruger AR-556 Y Del-Ton’s AR-15.

“They had an arsenal, they had not escaped because they did not want to and they resisted in two areas when we entered after the shooting,” said a member of the Ninth Motorized Cavalry Regiment.

KEEP READING:

CNDH issued precautionary measures to authorities after the violent escape of prisoners at CERESO No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez

After escape in Cereso de Ciudad Juárez, almost 200 inmates were transferred to federal prisons

After a riot in Ciudad Juárez, the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office resigned and is investigating the director of CERESO no. 3