Who is the real father of Oonagh Paige, daughter of Amber Heard?

The trial between the actress Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp It has caused a stir, not only in the United States but around the world, since after a toxic relationship full of violence and defamation, it has led them to testify in court to give each one their own version of the events. This has unleashed the private life of both celebrities to be aired.

And it is that even though Amber Heard was the first to accuse Johnny Depp of domestic violence, noting that the actor physically and verbally abused her, in court, the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” has been in charge of denying these accusations with convincing evidence.

This has caused thousands of internet users who are fans of Amber Heard investigate aspects of the life of the actress of “Diary of a seducer”, such as, Who is the father from his daughter, Oonagh Paige?, since there are no details or information about the family nucleus of the little girl.

A tycoon is paraded as possible father of Oonagh Paige

Although Amber Heard has had to uncover some passages of his life, this has not touched the subject of his daughter Oonagh Paigewhich according to information close to the actress, was the product of a surrogate mother since the artist cannot have babies.

Meanwhile, the name of the people who participated in said procedure is unknown. However, there are strong rumors that the little girl could be daughter of Elon Musk, who would have donated sperm so that the girl could be born and be the father at the same time.

It is worth mentioning that Amber Heard She has been discovered on dates with several men from the middle of the show like James Franco and the creator of Tesla himself, which led fans to create theories about the possible relationship of the tycoon with the ex-girlfriend of Valentino Lanus and the baby of just one year old, Oonagh Paige.

Another cause for suspicion goes back to the first statements against Johnny Deppwhen the actress pointed out him as a violent, so Elon Musk offered to provide security and protection to the former model, which he accepted.