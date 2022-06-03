Who is the real Shirley Jackson? The queen of terror admired by Stephen King comes to the screen played by Elisabeth Moss

In the second novel Shirley Jacksonpublished in 1951 under the title Hangsaman –unpublished in Spanish–, the young Natalie Waite prepares for her university future. In her family home, her father’s impositions and her mother’s renunciations offer her such a bleak picture that she can only escape through fantasy. But Natalie’s imagination is not rosy and comfortable but a black hole in which power emanates from death and destruction. Thus, on the eve of her retirement, her reality shows him that she can be even worse than her nightmares. Escaping from the abuse and mistreatment towards that liberal paradise of the arts that the academic world offers her, Natalie faces her imminent madness: for Jackson there is no possible reconciliation but an explosion of that environment that does not turn out to be too different from the one from which she lives. had gone out.

Hangsaman is the novel that Shirley Jackson is writing (Elizabeth Moss) in Josephine Decker’s film, postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and finally arriving in Argentine theaters this Thursday 2. Inspired by the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell and with Martin Scorsese as one of its producers, shirley combines the biography of the writer -in that time after the controversy of “The lottery”, the famous and provocative story published in The New Yorker which raised angry criticism and moral offenses from the well-thinking readers of the magazine–, with a fictional story: the visit of a young couple to the house that Jackson and her husband shared in Vermont. Her husband was Stanley Edgar Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg), academic and literary critic from Bennington, an environment that is not too different from the one that receives Natalie in Hangsaman, with its veiled hostilities and hypocrisies. The film links the stay of newlyweds Fred and Rose Nemser (Logan Lerman and Odessa Young) at the Nyman house – he, Stanley’s assistant in the chair of literary criticism; she, an aspiring writer who has become Shirley’s impromptu helper with household chores–, with the mysterious disappearance of a young woman in the town (Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel is inspired by the disappearance of Paula Jean Welden in 1946, a fact that was never clarified). Between Shirley and Rose, a dynamic is outlined that combines attraction and cruelty, which recreates the frequent unfolding of Jackson’s narrative, those that place the monsters much closer than in the confines of the fantastic.

Shirley Jackson with her four children in 1956.

shirley it’s a perfect entry for anyone wanting to learn about Jackson’s writing, and Decker is less concerned with following the details of her character’s biography to the letter than with capturing the hellish spirit that stirred his work. In 1951, Shirley Jackson lives on that campus bordering on humdrum college life, and despite the pleasant appearance of her environment, she discovers that her adult existence is not too far removed from her upbringing in San Francisco. There she must have suffered from the critical gaze of her mother, who dreamed of turning her into a socialite elegant and obedient and got a scruffy, spoilsport daughter who ended up running away to Vermont in an early marriage.

The split between compliance with the rules and his carefree break, which in his characters was often located in the realm of fantasy and the most delirious horror, in Jackson crystallized in the permanent pendulum of his life: the instilled obligation to be a good girl, daughter first, then mother and wife, and the impossibility of being happy in that domestic and provincial corset. Her literary doubles also absorbed this constant division, propagated in monsters, ghosts and haunted houses, heir to the hypocrisy and oppression of an age for which a woman like Jackson was unacceptable.

When he died in 1965, at only 48 years old, he had not left his house for a long time. The confinement, along with obesity and addictions to alcohol and anxiolytics, were the thermometer of that impossibility of functioning in the world that had fallen to him. If he had managed to escape from his native San Francisco to a more mundane scene on the East Coast, married life was no qualms. The relationship with Hyman became an escalation of small reproaches and revenge, agitated by his repeated infidelities with his students and other visitors, which he turned into poignant epistolary confessions, and by Jackson’s growing rebellion against the pedestrian home ground. Mother of four children -which the film removes in its elaboration as fiction- whom she raised with love and eccentricity -as revealed by her son Laurence Hyman Jackson in an interview with Guardian made on the occasion of the publication of Jackson’s biography-, in each walk around Vermont he carried within him the ghosts that populated his literature and that also gave body to the rooms of his house, crowded with discarded clothes and dirty dishes (“He was always writing,” recalls Laurence, “or thinking about writing, but he also did all the shopping and cooking. Meals were always on time. He loved to laugh and tell jokes. He was very optimistic, yes, in his own way”) . In this climate, not only his famous stories “Flower Garden” or “The Villager” were born, but also satires on domestic life such as Life Among The Savages Y Raising Demons, who ended up being the main economic breadwinner for his family.

Michael Stuhlbarg and Elisabeth Moss play Stanley Edgar Hyman, academic and literary critic, and Shirley Jackson, the celebrated author of The Haunting of Hill House, in her days in Vermont in the early 1950s.

Shirley Jackson’s Gothic has the sharp grace of a rational, precise writing that is heir to the modern style of the 20th century. Contrary to the nineteenth-century verbal density, his stories are disturbing due to the cleanliness of his style, the balance of his narrative (“He always used the fewest possible number of words,” says Hyman Jackson, also a writer, as well as an editor and jazz musician . “He never put an extra adjective or adverb, unless it was essential. However, his writing conveys that feeling that, at any moment, something terrible could happen”). It was some of this that fascinated her devoted follower, Stephen King, who not only dedicated his novel to her Fire Eyes but in Macabre dance, his very personal “walk through all the worlds of fantasy and horror that have pleased and terrified him”, his mentor occupies a privileged place. Also writers such as Joyce Carol Oates -who compiled and prefaced all of Jackson’s work for the edition of The Library of America- or Sarah Waters mentioned her as a great influence, while her trail is perceived in Richard Matheson, in contemporary writers such as Neil Gaiman and Emma Cline. His recent rescue is completed with the Shirley Jackson Awards created in 2007, now an institution.

However, fame eluded him in life. It is true that in the period that Decker’s film narrates, Jackson carried the strange celebrity that the “Lottery” controversy had given him, but only with The Curse of Hill House, published in 1959 and considered today one of the best ghost stories ever told, would come close to the notion of classic. Adapted in the 1960s by Robert Wise in an exquisite black-and-white version that captures Jackson’s insidious pen in his tense staging, The Curse of Hill House She was always the prodigy daughter of the writer, the one who wields one of the most exemplary beginnings of United States literature. “No living organism can remain sane for long under conditions of absolute reality: even larks and cicadas, some suppose, dream. Hill House, not at all sane, stood alone against the hills, darkness gathering within; It had been that way for eighty years and it could have gone on for another eighty years. Inside, the walls still stood tall, the bricks interlocked neatly, the floors were firm, and the doors remained carefully closed; Silence constantly oppressed the wood and stone of Hill House, and whatever walked inside walked alone.” Those lines were the emblem of Jackson’s exemplary prose, which would perhaps reach its apogee in her next and last novel, We have always lived in the castlepublished in 1962. For King those lines were “the quiet epiphany every writer dreams of achieving.”

Shirley, directed by Josephine Decker and produced by Martin Scorsese, combines certain biographical traits of the writer with a fictional story that involves the stay of a young couple in the house of the Hyman-Jackson couple and the mysterious disappearance of a young woman from Bennington.

Today Jackson seems to get the attention he deserves. Her novels inspire Netflix miniseries like The Curse of Hill House, created in 2018 by Mike Flanagan; his work has been reissued and Decker’s film explores, from the permissions of fiction, his personality behind the doors of that Vermont fortress. In 2016, when he gave the interview to The Guardian, Laurence Hyman Jackson could not figure out why his mother’s work had been forgotten. But he did understand that now he was vindicated: “His work seems, today, more relevant than ever, and after our recent election – that of Donald Trump as president – ​​it will be even more so. ‘The possibility of evil’: doesn’t that title say it all? My mother wrote about seemingly placid situations where everything seems to be in her place and everyone is happy; the sky is blue and the birds sing. But underneath awaits a world in tension. “The possibility of evil” is the name of the first story of Dark Tales. A horror submerged in the quiet life of an old spinster from a good family.

In one of the key passages of shirley we see the extraordinary Elisabeth Moss during one of the social gatherings that Shirley Jackson was required to attend because of her husband’s job. Trapped in that web of social norms and comments behind her back, the architect of Hill House could only disrupt that environment without feeling completely humiliated by making her resistance to all etiquette evident. Her slovenliness was ultimately an open declaration of that contempt. And from that same well of anger is born her irrepressible desire to spill a glass of wine on her hostess’s neat sofa. The obedient side of the girl raised in California tries to rub the stain before the horrified cries of the women present who notice an even greater misfortune in the remedy than in the disease. Jackson’s disruptive presence in that environment of pastel colors and slim waists is the same one that pushes his lyrics into the heart of the narrative of his time, putting the red-stained finger on the good customs of that welfare society that lit up the years. 50. That’s what “The Lottery” had announced by portraying the friendly inhabitants of a town as a lynch mob. The same thing announced the tragedy of Natalie Waite in Hangsaman when he thought he had escaped his fate.