Who is the richest singer in the world? | Mind-boggling figures

Do you know who is the richest singer in the world? Its heritage boasts mind-boggling figures, that’s who it is.

Music, as we know, gives great satisfaction. There are many people in the world who share the great one passion for singing. Few, however, manage to obtain success and, even less, they can live off the proceeds of their passion. Among these, however, there is one star who managed to create an empire, both with the music than with other activities. Although very young, in fact, the star in question boasts a heritage which would make the greatest entrepreneurs on earth pale. You know who is the richest singer in the world? Incredible.

READ ALSO >>> Concerts today 6 September: Noemi and… | Timetables and tickets

Who is the richest singer on the planet?

His career it started when she was only 16 and hasn’t experienced any setbacks since. His music it is heard all over the world and has made entire generations dance from the early 2000s until today. Singer And actress successful, the young star earns her income not only from her music business but also and above all from her own agency, famous all over the globe. You have understood who is it?

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> Have you seen Cesare Cremonini’s mother? Together they are very sweet

The singer in question is Rihanna who, at the age of 33, boasts a heritage dream. According to the major national and non-national newspapers, the young artist owns 1.7 billion dollars (source SkyTg24). A mind-boggling figure! All these earnings come mainly from the business of Rihanna as a brand entrepreneur Fenty Beauty. The singer founded the well-known line in 2017 and the success obtained it was extraordinary.

Born in Saint Michael, Barbados, in 1988, the young woman arrived in the United States when she was still a ‘teenager to follow his dream in the world of music. His hits are famous all over the world, from Pon the Replay to Umbrella, as far as Love the Way You Lie with Eminem, Work with Drake and many others. Actress successful, he starred in famous films such as Battleship, Ocena’s 8, Girls in the balloon – All or nothing and many others, demonstrating his versatility as an artist.

Were you aware that Rihanna is the richest singer in the world?