who is the richest?

In an interview with Billboard, Willow Smith opened up for the first time about the slap her father gave Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

She had preferred to remain discreet after the incident. Four months later, Willow Smith finally confided in her father’s slap to Chris Rock, during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

On March 27, the 53-year-old actor slapped the comedian after a sketch on the hairstyle of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffering from alopecia. A violent and impulsive behavior that had stunned all the guests present. In the aftermath, the Academy banned him from ceremonies for 10 years.

Victim of cyberbullying, Willow Smith thus evoked the consequences of this incident on her and her family, and defended the error of her father. “I see my whole family as human beings, I love them and accept them for all their humanity,” she explained.

“Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted, and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human life and is not conducive honesty.”

This interview hits the media days after Will Smith shared a video on social media, face-to-face, in which he publicly apologizes to Chris Rock.

“My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here when you’re ready to talk“, had declared the actor. According to several sources, Chris Rock would not be ready to accept an apology from Will Smith.