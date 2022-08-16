Who is the social media model accused of stabbing her boyfriend in Miami?

A social media and OnlyFans model who stabbed her boyfriend in Miami was arrested this week in Hawaii.

Courtney Clenney, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli.on April 3, Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday, according to NBCnews.

Did Courtney Clenney attack her boyfriend in self-defense?

An attorney for Courtney Clenney has described the attack as self-defense.However, the victim’s family and the authorities accuse her of being the aggressor.

The Miami-Dade County State’s Attorney described the couple’s relationship, which began in November 2020, as “extremely stormy and combative.” She said the management of the building where Clenney and Obumseli lived documented multiple arguments and was ready to evict the couple before Obumseli’s death.

Clenney had kicked Obumseli out of his apartment the last week of March, but the couple apparently reconciled two days before his death.

Investigators believe Obumseli was stabbed between 4:33 and 4:57 p.m. on April 3.Rundle said. Records show him leaving the apartment shortly after 1:00 p.m. and returning to the building at 4:32 p.m. Shortly thereafter, neighbors began calling building security to report a disturbance in his apartment, and security he called police around 4:46 p.m., Rundle said.

Police discovered that Clenney made two calls to her mother during that time period before she herself called 911 at 4:57 p.m. asking for help for Obumseli.

“On that 911 call, you can hear Christian in the background. We repeatedly say that he was saying and that he was losing feeling and his arm.”Rundle said. “Clenney is also heard saying, ‘I’m so sorry.'”

In a statement to police, Clenney’s mother said she heard her daughter yell for Obumseli to get out of the apartment while she was on the phone with her. Clenney told police that after an argument, Obumseli grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a wall.

Clenney added that she went to the kitchen area and took the knife when Christian approached her. She notes that he threw the knife at her from a distance estimated to be about 10 feet.

However, a medical examiner’s report found that Obumseli’s injury was caused by a “forceful downward thrust,” so a throw from that distance could not have caused the man’s life-ending injury.