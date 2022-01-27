who is the son of Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks

Colin Hanks: son of Tom Hanks and his father’s double

Colin Hanks, born in 1977, is an American actor. Son of art, he is born from the union between the famous actor Tom Hanks (winner of two Academy Awards, one for Philadelphia and one for Forrest Gump) and actress Samantha Lewes (died prematurely of cancer at only 50 years of age). The marriage between the two, which lasted just under ten years, gave birth to two children: Colin, in fact, and Elizabeth. They both followed in the footsteps of their parents, becoming part of the entertainment world, albeit for short periods. Elisabeth has acted in some films: the first, with a brief appearance, dates back to when she was a child. In Forrest Gumpin fact, she is one of the little girls who prevents the child Forrest from sitting next to her on the bus.

Hankskerchiefs, the bandana company

Colin Hanks has found space within the world of cinema: made his debut in 2002 with the film Orange Countyto continue in several other film appearances, for example in How I spoil your holidays, Jumanji and Fargo (the tv series). But now, as his Instagram profile shows, he launched into entrepreneurship, opening a company of bandanas to wear around the neck (if you want to wear them like him), in perfect American style.