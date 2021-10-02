Who is the son of Tom Hanks, racist and rebel

Tom Hanks is one of the calmest and most peaceful actors in all of Hollywood, one of those who in 40 years of honored career have never given rise to a scandal or a wrong chat towards them, proving to be perennially perfect and flawless. There, if Tom has earned a reputation as a “nice guy” in the field, the same cannot be said of his eldest son Chester Marlon Hanks (aka Chet), now famous for his rebellious character and unhappy claims that, more and more often, are getting him into trouble. The latest slip (let’s call it that) happened just in recent days, when Chet saw an avalanche of criticism rain on him after using some racist terms for the creation of his new merchandising collection called White Boy Summer.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The clothing line (which includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts and hats all strictly white and black) has been accused of racial discrimination not only because of the name chosen for the collection, but also for the gothic font used that (look a bit ‘) is very close to that used by the Nazis. Could this be an unfortunate coincidence? Difficult, also because with all the collaborators that Chet has in tow, it is quite unlikely that none of them have noticed anything, especially in a historical moment like this where you must always keep your guard up since the racial problem is back in great relevance. with Black Lives Matter and Asian hate. Respect for others and gender equality, however, do not seem to be of much interest to the actor’s son Forrest Gump who, in spite of the criticisms, has increased the dose by publishing a fairly eloquent video on his Instagram profile where he stated with some pride “I just got this feeling man this summer … is going to be a white boy summer“. Ok at this point let’s raise our hands, Chester is really indefensible. Sorry Tom, we tried.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

Of course, that of the young Hanks could have been a bad joke and perceived even worse God forbid, the benefit of the doubt is not denied to anyone. It is also true, however, that the 30-year-old is not new to such claims and in his recent past theThe boy has already shown on more than one occasion that he is not exactly a saint’s shin, accused of domestic violence and cultural embezzlement, without forgetting his “passion” for alcohol and drugs that has accompanied him since adolescence. Yes, the son of Tom Hanks seems to have all the credentials to be a real bad guy doc, no doubt about it. After making his rap debut in 2011 with the song White and Purple, Chet in 2014 was locked up in rehab for his cocaine addiction, while in 2016 he became the father of little Michaiah, had by ex-girlfriend Tiffany Miles. Did fatherhood lead the young rapper to greater awareness and maturity? Definitely not, in fact in 2020 Chester was accused of cultural embezzlement after making fun of the African American people on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, where he had started answering questions from journalists with a strong “Jamaican” accent. In short, a real bad guy this Chet, who knows what dad Tom will think of him.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io