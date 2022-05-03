Who is the Spider-Man that Oscar Isaac will play in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’? | Entertainment Cinema and Series

For those who do not remember or have not stayed at the end of the credits of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, in the final scene you can see a new version of the arachnid preparing to travel through the multiverse, but it ends in the 1967 cartoon and recreates a meme in which both Spider-Man take aim.

This version of the character is played by Oscar Isaac, the protagonist of the Disney + series and located in the MCU ‘Moon Knight’, and it is about Spider-Man 2099.

Who is Spider-Man 2099, the character of Oscar Isaac?

In the comics created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi, the true identity of the character is Miguel O’Hara, who made his debut in 1992 in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man #365’ and later in his comic ‘Spider-Man 2099 #1’ .

O’Hara is a scientist in the year 2099 of Irish-Mexican descent, working for the Alchemax company on an experiment to recreate the powers of the original Spider-Man.

However, Tyler Stone tricks O’Hara into becoming addicted to a dangerous drug and has no choice but to test his genetic experiment on himself, which gives him powers very similar to those Peter Parker had in the past. .

Miguel O’Hara, unlike Peter or Miles, does not have a rule of not killing his enemies and is much more serious than other versions of the arachnid; even his costume is inspired by the Day of the Dead.

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

In addition to the cameo in the post-credits scene of the first film, it is confirmed that the character of Spider-Man 2099 will have a prominent role in the sequel and will be played again by Guatemalan actor Óscar Isaac.

In the first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, after Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) visits the universe of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), he embarks on a journey through the multiverse, until he is intercepted by Spider-Man 2099.

Regarding his character, Isaac told ScreenRant on April 26, 2022 that his Spider-Man’s personality is very different from Miles Morales and even the ones seen in live action with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“What I can say is that what makes this character so funny is that he is the only Spider-Man who doesn’t have a sense of humor. Because they all act like… they’re funny, right? Everybody jokes except this guy who just doesn’t. He is a very serious Spider-Man.”

Likewise, in December 2021 CBR.com reported that when writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller approached Isaac about the role, he had only one condition to return in the sequel.

“Oscar had one condition for accepting the job: ‘Don’t make me boring.’ He’s made Miguel O’Hara a really complex character, and he’s definitely not boring.”