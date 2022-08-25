Who is the star coach that JLo and Ben Affleck chose to officiate their new wedding

Surrounded by friends and family, JLo and Ben Affleck will give again “yes I want” in a lavish celebration which will last for three days and will take place in Georgia, on the property owned by the actor. Although luxury will be the order of the day, the marriage is left in the hands of Jay Shetty the celebration that they want is full of meaning and great religious value.

The coach and spiritual guide He is a close friend of the singer and actress and was chosen by Lily Collins Y Charlie McDowell to officiate their romantic wedding in September 2021 in Dunton Springs, Colorado.

Jay Shetty was born in London and is a renowned coach and spiritual guide, in charge of the podcast On Purpose

Jay Shetty born in London on September 6, 1987. Although he always thought finances were his thing, it was upon finishing his studies at the Cass Business School of the University of London that he met the monk Gauranga Das, whose disciple he became and with whom he lived. three years in a Bombay monastery devoting his days to his preparation to become a monk.

Author of the book “Think like a monk”published in 2020, the young coach and spiritual guide runs the health and wellness podcast, OnPurpose, which is a worldwide success and which opened the doors for him to meet JLo, with whom he became very close. In fact, it was in him that the singer and actress trusted his saddest hours after the breakup with Alex Rodriguezto whom she was engaged, and her new approach to Ben Affleck whose wife is today.

Author of the book "Think Like a Monk", lived in a monastery in Bombay for three years

For the new wedding of the actor and the singer and actress, Jay Shetty announced that he will deliver an inspiring sermon based on second chances and the transforming power of love.

For several months, the coach and spiritual guide accompanies the couple in preparation for marriagebeing he who recommended the separation that now transit while JLo works in Europe Y Ben Affleck roll in Los Angeles.

