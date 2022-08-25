Entertainment

Who is the star coach that JLo and Ben Affleck chose to officiate their new wedding

0 34 2 minutes read

Surrounded by friends and family, JLo and Ben Affleck will give again “yes I want” in a lavish celebration which will last for three days and will take place in Georgia, on the property owned by the actor. Although luxury will be the order of the day, the marriage is left in the hands of Jay Shetty the celebration that they want is full of meaning and great religious value.

The coach and spiritual guide He is a close friend of the singer and actress and was chosen by Lily Collins Y Charlie McDowell to officiate their romantic wedding in September 2021 in Dunton Springs, Colorado.

