Who is the villain of the series? marvel gives the answer

After a long wait, the trailer for the long-awaited new series from Marvel Studios was finally released during D23, Secret Invasion. This new trailer has shown a bit of the tone of the series as well as a first look at several of the characters that we will see. However, that has not been all, since along with the trailer, Marvel Studios has finally revealed the identity of Kingsley Ben-Adir’s character, that is, who is the villain of Secret Invasion.

And it is that Marvel Studios has revealed that Kinsgley Ben-Adir is playing Gravik, leader of a rebel faction of the Skrull, who will be the villain of the series. It should be clarified that this character is totally created for the series. That is, there is no Gravik in the comics, so it is not entirely clear if he will be inspired by other characters or if his plot will be exclusively developed for the series. From what we know, Gravik will lead a group of rogue Skrulls infiltrating positions of power on Earth, leaving Fury to trust no one until he rids the planet of this threat.

This is the character played by Kingsley Ben-Adir

Although there was no Gravik in the comics, there has been a Skrull with a similar name, Granok. This Skrull was a radical Skrull scientist researching the missing gene that created the Warskrulls. Although it is not known if this character may have had some kind of inspiration for Gravik. In the comics of Secret Invasion, who is the villain, or in this case villain, of the story is the Skrull princess Veranke. Character that Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed for the series but is rumored to be played by Emilia Clarke.

In case anyone isn’t quite into this arc of the comics, in Secret Invasion, Veranke leads an invasion of Earth after they are totally driven out by the Kree-Skurll War. The Skrulls capture several high-powered people as well as superheroes and begin to take their place, taking over SHIELD, the Baxter Building, the Raft, and Thunderbolt Mountain. Some heroes replaced were Elektra, Black Bolt, Hank Pym or Spider-Woman.

It is thanks to Mr. Fantastic and a device that he creates, that they manage to identify them. The story ends with a huge battle in Manhattan between the Skrulls and various heroes led by Fury. Thus, the Thunderbolts, Young Avengers, Thor, Daredevil and Ka-Zar participated in said battle. Finally, it is Norman Osborne who murders Veranke. However, the largest effect of Secret Invasion it’s the fallout it has on the world after Norman Osborne wins favor with the public eye. This starts the arc known as the Dark Reign. In it, HAMMER, under Osborne’s leadership, replaces SHIELD while the Dark Avengers take the place of the Avengers. All with Osborne at the helm.1

And well reader, do you want to see Gravik in Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments.

Secret Invasion is coming to Disney+ in spring 2023. The series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley-Ben Adir, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald and Olivia Colman.

Source: Marvel Studios