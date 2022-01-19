who is the whistle of the error in Milan-Spezia- Corriere.it

from Gianluca Sartori

Fabrizio Zecchi, coach of the Resistenza Granata: “Serra will pay the consequences as it should be, but he won’t crucify himself for a single mistake”

The person is described by many as splendid, the referee has qualities that had emerged clearly up to yesterday’s bad night. Marco Serra, a 39-year-old whistle from Turin, ended up in the eye of the storm for committing a serious mistake during Milan-Spezia that affected the final result (1-2 in favor of the Ligurians): the whistle emitted instinctively for a foul on the Rossoneri Rebic prevented Messias’ goal from being considered valid, which arrived a few seconds later. Serra, immediately after the final whistle, appeared fully aware of having made a mistake, the echo of which was amplified by the fact that Spezia soon after found the winning goal. The referee, dismayed, had the humility to apologize.

But that this gift belonged to him had long been clear: the 39-year-old, who in his life works as an employee in a company in the financial sector, last September 26 he made himself available to referee a third category match, the lowest level of Italian football. Thanks to the lack of referees, also due to the pandemic, the Aia del Piemonte had asked for availability to Can of A and B, which had given the green light. And so Serra found himself refereeing a match between Cus Torino and Resistenza Granata.

«The memory is that of a person on a human level commendable: super kind and helpful, he asked us for collaboration in an absolutely appreciable way – recalls Fabrizio Zecchi, coach of Resistenza Granata -. He had a way of dealing with the players that struck me: no haughtiness or authoritarian methods but a lot of dialogue with players of a much lower level than those he usually has to deal with. From a technical point of view, what can I say, that match was a training for him: atmosphere marked by fairness and no protest, also because the boys did not dare to open their mouths ».

At the end of the game, an anecdote: “We met Serra at the bar after the game and gave him one of our shirts as a souvenir of that afternoon.” The Turin whistle, much appreciated by the president Aia Alfredo Trentalange (also from Turin), will start again as Var for tomorrow’s Coppa Italia match between Sassuolo and Cagliari: he had already been designated for this role before what happened in Milan-Spezia. Then, probably, he will be stopped for a few rounds and will restart from Serie B. He will also have another chance: until yesterday there were no controversies in the 18 direct matches between Serie A and the Italian Cup. Zecchi closes: «Serra made an obvious mistake: he will pay the consequences as it should be but he does not crucify a person for a single mistake. And not everyone has the courage to apologize. In certain situations, humanity must be put in the first place ».

The Corriere Torino newsletter If you want to stay updated on news from Turin and Piedmont, subscribe to the Corriere Torino newsletter for free. It arrives every day straight to your inbox at 7am. Just click here

