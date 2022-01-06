who is the wife of 26 years

The American actor, about to blow out 58 candles, will become a father for the third time. Here are all the details on the happy event

Nicolas Cage is building a new family. The day before his 58th The Hollywood star’s birthday was announced by various US tabloids that the actor’s fifth wife, more than 30 years younger than him, is in sweet waiting. Here’s what is known about the happy event and how much age difference there is between the firstborn of the 58 years old and the unborn child.

Nicolas Cage he will become a father for the third time. The news bounced on various gossip newspapers such as Just Jared And People. The actor’s wife is Riko Shibata, only 26 years old. The two, who have been married for less than a year, will soon welcome their first child, whose sex is still unknown. “THE future parents they are euphoric “, a source close to the couple said.

Nicolas Cage, serenity rediscovered with Riko Shibata

Cage and Shibata they met in Japan in 2020, where the 58 years old he was involved in the filming of the film “Prisoners of The Ghostland”, released in 2021. There seems to have been a real love at first sight between the two: their wedding took place on February 16, 2021, the same day as the actor’s deceased father’s birthday, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. On the occasion of the very intimate and restricted ceremony, the bride wore a black kimono, a traditional dress from her country of origin, Japan, tailor-made for her.

Riko, who after the wedding has acquired the actor’s surname in all respects, is very reserved. There future mother, of which very little is known, has no social profiles and has never issued official statements. What is curious enough is the fact that the 26 years old current wife of Cage she is smaller than her firstborn. L‘actor, who apparently will not play the role of “Joe Exotic” as previously announced, it is indeed already father Weston, 31, from a relationship with the model Christina Fulton. The latter made the star a grandfather in 2014, when he was only 50 years old.

Cage, after breaking up with Fulton, he first married the actress Patrizia Arquette and then with Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, formerly of Michael Jackson. The two broke up after only a few months. The fourth wife of the actor is Alice Kim, mother of her second child Kal-El, now sixteen. Before Shibata the 58 years old was related to Erika Koike. Their flash wedding, celebrated in 2019, lasted only four days.