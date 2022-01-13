Who is the wife of Luca Argentero, the model and entrepreneur Cristina Marino: “It makes me the best version of myself”

Luca Argentero returns to the first TV, on Rai 1 in the role of Dr. Andrea Fanti in the fiction Doc – In your hands. A year and a little more after the declaration of love directly to his wife Cristina Marino, model and entrepreneur. The couple had a daughter, in 2020: Nina Hope. And she got married last year. She is one of the most famous couples of the moment in the entertainment world: he, one of the most well-known and appreciated faces of television and cinema and she is a model and entrepreneur.

Marino, born in 1991, from Milan, had begun her career as a model and model up to the arrival in the world of cinema. With her future husband she had worked on the film Caribbean holidays with Christian De Sica. The first meeting between the two right on the set in Santo Domingo. Marino is an entrepreneur and influencer. He has over 573,000 followers on Instagram. He founded the online platform Befancyfit which deals with health, wellness and fitness. The couple announced they were expecting their first daughter in December 2019. Nina Hope was born on May 20, 2020. The wedding arrived on June 5, 2021, in Città della Pieve, in the province of Perugia, with a strictly private ceremony.

Only a few months before the declaration of love on live TV by Argentero, from the studios of Sunday In by Mara Venier, which had gone viral. “She is an incredible and special woman who takes care of me and our daughter Nina Speranza. Nothing would be so perfect – he said on that occasion – if it weren’t for her. She is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. It is a volcano. Enterprising, an entrepreneur, a hard worker. He takes care of us in every way possible like no one would think of. It leads you to be the best version of yourself to be close to her in the right way “.

Argentero, born in Turin in 1978, exploded at the age of 24 participating in the reality show Big Brother. He came third. At the time he was a barman. Then the modeling career and the acting debut in fiction Carabinieri. The turning point with Ferzan Ozpetek’s film Saturn Against, the nomination for the David di Donatello as Best Actor for Different from whom? and the Nastri d’Argento in the same category for Good girls, the role in Eat, pray, love with Julia Roberts. Before Marino, the marriage with the actress and voice actress Myriam Catania known during Carabinieri. The separation in 2016.

