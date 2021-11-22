who is the woman who ruined her life – Libero Quotidiano





The drama of the sad princess, of that one Charlene of Monaco that after almost a year she returned to Montecarlo, only to disappear and move away from Prince Albert again after a few days. In this case, however, she would be hospitalized in a Swiss facility, in short, closer to the family. And one wonders about her condition: hospitalization due to the disease that forced her to South Africa for a long time or due to a deep and dramatic depression?





To talk about Charlene is the weekly Voici, on which we read: “Charlene lasted a week in Monaco, but every time she sets foot at the Rocca she suffers pressure. She has recovered in recent months in South Africa, but his condition remains worrying and he is still too fragile to face the obligations imposed by his role “. Voici, incidentally, reports what was reported by a source close to the royal family of Monaco, always very reserved. The same source adds impactful, troubling words: “Charlene is determined to save herself,” she says, whatever that phrase means.





Prince Albert would have liked to show himself together with her on the last diplomatic trip and, above all, for the celebrations of the national holiday: “His wife was not ready to return, it was Alberto who insisted because he wanted her to accompany him. in Dubai on November 13th and that he was present at the celebrations for the national holiday. Charlene agreed to return only on condition that Carolina was not at the event, with whom relations have always been tense and complicated “, explains Voici. In short, behind Charlene’s drama there would also and perhaps above all be Caroline of Monaco, the sister of Prince Albert, Princess of Hanover and eldest daughter of Rainier III and Grace Kelly: A relationship that was always difficult, unresolved, so much so that it would have pushed Charlene to dictate: either her or me.



