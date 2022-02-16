



Avril Haines, 52 years old, she is the first woman in history to lead American spies: she is the director of National Intelligence which includes all seventeen detective agencies of America. Haines convinced the president Joe Biden of the bluff of the Russian generals, showing “the images taken by commercial satellites documenting the maneuvers of the troops on the Ukrainian border and Moscow’s plan to put a fake video of atrocities online to justify the invasion”, he reveals Republic. Born in New York in ’69 Haines grew up in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, enrolled at the University of Chicago to study theoretical physics, went to Baltimore to study at Johns Hopkins University, but he immediately left it to open an independent bookstore which won the prize for best independent bookstore and became a cult for the presence of a rich section of erotic literature.





“People increasingly want to have sex without doing it, they look for new fantasies to revive a relationship. Erotic literature offers spontaneity, thrills and sometimes saves the relationship,” he said at the time of his work in the bookstore. Entering the appeals court circuit, she became legal counsel for the State Department. In 2013 President Obama called her to assign them, first woman in history, the role of deputy director of the CIA.



Torpedoed by Donald Trump was a foreign policy advisor for Biden’s presidential campaign. From the head of the 007s she has become an expert on Russia. “You know the strength of mathematics, the eros of literature and, just like Putin, a little judo. Not the best news for a man who is considered a rock star in Moscow,” he writes. Republic. And who knows if her profile is the right one for try to stem the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which frightens many.