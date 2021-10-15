who is the young and very rich entrepreneur who loves Bugattis

Kylie Jenner is one of the richest people on the planet, despite her young age. That’s why she bought the Bugatti.

Kylie Jenner is one of the richest people on the planet. Belonging to the great family of Kardashian, the entrepreneur born in 1997 she’s used to fame and cameras since she was a child, through the famous reality show “Walking with the Kardashians”.

In the passage at mature age, Kylie sets up her own business and launches her own cosmetics line, while giving some taste of her singing skills rapping a song by a famous American rapper. At the same time, it becomes the testimonial of a great brand such as Puma.

Over the following years, then, the little one from the Kardashian family becomes pure mom, while now he is waiting for another son. Obviously, with all his money, he couldn’t drive cars “excuses“, And lo and behold his favorite is certainly there Bugatti.

Kylie Jenner’s Bugatti

The Bugatti bought by Kylie Jenner is the Chiron, a hypercar simply of another level than the others. After all, the W16 quadriturbo denotes it right from the start with its wonderful sound capable of discharging a power of well 1500 horsepower.

To get to the 100 Km / h it takes less than 2 and a half seconds, while for i 300 Km / h it takes just over 13. The maximum speed, moreover, is 400 Km / h, achieved in just over 30 seconds. In short, we are really facing crazy numbers.

The performance of the Bugatti Chiron is enhanced by a spectacular aesthetic, with a shape aerodynamics which improves its efficiency. In addition, there is also the rich and luxurious interior, which Kylie Jenner as a fashion and fashion entrepreneur will surely have admired.