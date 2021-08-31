who is the young French actor who auditioned for the film? Cinema news

Did you know that French actor Kev Adams passed auditions for the feature film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which aired Monday night on TMC? Let’s go back to this intergalactic lightning experiment.

How is Adams in a galaxy far, far away? I got close to him! The French actor has already passed the tests for the feature film Intergalactic: Star Wars: The Awakening of the Force, released in theaters in late 2015 and aired Monday night on TMC.

It was during an October 2015 interview with Our colleagues from the Journal du Dimanche That’s how Adams gave this incredible scoop. “I want to fight for my dreams. I also went through the Star Wars and Terminator series “Simply said. “Well, it didn’t work. Nothing serious. What excites me is the challenge. “

Loading... Advertisements

If not like Adams ultimately billed The Force Awakens and Terminator Genisys, and thus narrowly missed the friction with Harrison Ford and Arnold Schwarzenegger, he still has some Hollywood experience, obviously less well known but very real. In 2018, the actor appeared in the credits of The Spy Who Dumped Me, a comedy in which he played a taxi driver and saw him engage in a scene with Mila Kunis. The guide is below!

Like Adams in “The Spy Who Dumped Me”: