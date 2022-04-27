Sports

‘Who is this asshole?’; Canelo ridicules MMA manager

Mexico City /

Everyone wants to hang on Saúl Álvarez to have two minutes of fame and the Mexican fighter has granted them to an Egyptian named ali abdelazizwho is the founder of an agency for mixed martial arts fighters and on Twitter he attacked Canelo, accusing him of “chicken” for fighting against people like D’Mitry Bivol, whom he decried for saying he has few followers on his social networks.

The aforementioned Egyptian accused that Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán is a boxer who is always looking for “comfortable rivals” and challenged him to fight against the Nigerian Kamaru Usman, who is an MMA champion and is represented by MMA Dominancea company of which Abdelaziz is founder and president.

Canelo is a real chicken, is fighting with guys who have 5 thousand followers on Instagram who will do nothing for his legacy. Now I understand why he does not want to lose against someone like Kamaru Usman, this is worth a chicken, without risk there is no reward, “wrote the African.

“Who is this asshole?El Canelo replied mockingly in Englishwho is the Unified World Boxing Champion in the Super Middleweight division, although the African was neither slow nor lazy and blamed him for “evading” the trilogy with Gennady Golovkin.

“You know perfectly well who I am. Do you know the difference between you and Kamaru Usman? you have avoided Gennady Golovkin for two years, while Usman has fought everyone the UFC has put on him. I am behaving well with you because he is Ramadan,” Abdelaziz wrote.

There has never been any comment Canelo Alvarez that suggests being interested in switching to mixed martial arts, as well as the Nigerian usman He has no records as a professional boxer, but in the end Ali Abdelaziz has achieved his goal: Hang on to the fame of the Mexican to make the news and put the MMA company he founded on the map.

The latest from Cinnamon

JC Chavez visited Canelo

In the midst of his preparation for his return to the ring, Saúl Álvarez received the visit of the legendary Julio César Chávezbeing the Great Mexican Champion who spread the moment on social networks with a photograph accompanied by the phrase: “A pleasure as always, Canelo, and good luck for May 7. And your drink is very tasty, I recommend it.”

Canelo Álvarez will seek the Semi-Complete Weight Championship of the World Boxing Association in a fight against the undefeated Russian D’Mitry Bivol in Las Vegas, Nevada.

