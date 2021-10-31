who is this color good for and how to make it

Do you dream of having intense black hair with blue highlights? Here is all the information you are looking for on this color: who is it good for, how to get it and what are the most suitable products to use. Before dyeing your hair permanently, find out if this color suits your complexion!

Have one raven hair with blue reflections it is a desire shared by many women. It is a color suitable both for those with an olive complexion and for those with fair skin. Find out how to do it alone with products ad hoc, or ask for professional help from your hairdresser. Do you end up with dry and brittle hair after dyeing? Check out our method of making a DIY moisturizing mask!

Who do they give their black blue hair to?

When we talk about blue black hair we are referring to an intense raven color that has blue reflections. The ways to make this coloring are different, to choose according to your wishes and needs: for example, you can opt for a balayage or a shatush, or for simple reflections along the entire length. In the first case the blue focuses on the tips and creates a fairly clear detachment effect, while in the second the tint is much more nuanced and harmonizes better with the predominant black color.

The black blue tint is good for both those who have one olive complexion, and to those who, on the other hand, present one rosy complexion and clear. It is a color that gives an aura of mystery and seduction to the woman who chooses it, so much so that in the past it was the coloring of many movie stars and pin-ups of the 1950s. The blue reflections give a dark touch and, if you opt for a particular cut, they are also a great way to freshen up a somewhat anonymous look.



© Pinterest Black blue hair: who is this color good for

In general, the black color is good for those with marked and particular facial features, with sensual features. For example, with this tint they look fabulous Eva Green, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, burlesque queen Dita von Teese and singer Leigh Lezark. Blue black is a cold color that shines to the fullest on those who have a complexion with not too warm tones.

Even this coloring, however, presents pitfalls. The risk of blue black hair, in fact, is that of turn off the complexion because it has the power to make the face more gloomy, which must always be properly made up. As for the color of the eyes, the colors that go best with this tint are light blue, blue and gray because they recall the cool undertone of blue.

The perfect cuts for this color

THE cuts that enhance the raven and blue hair more they are the ones that give movement or that make the face more particular. For example, the bob with short bangs, in full 50s style, or the bob with a side tuft that frames the face is beautiful. For a dark and slightly gothic effect, however, this color is ideal on long and straight cuts.



© Pinterest Black blue hair: give a dark touch

How to get blue black hair

If your desire is to sport a raven color with some gorgeous blue highlights, you have two options available. Or you rely on the expert and professional hands of the hairdresser, or you decide to go it alone by buying a product for dye your hair at home. There are also coloring shampoos on the market that are quick and easy to use: they guarantee a natural effect and are perfect for those who want to change color without creating too strong a detachment.

The DIY dye, on the other hand, is a great solution even for those who want to cover their first gray hair, however requires some forethought: first of all, it is better to try the coloring first only on a small portion of the skin, in order to avoid the risk of allergies.

Then, never change the shutter speed to avoid unforeseen effects. One last tip: it is preferable to isolate the skin from the chemicals contained in the dye by applying a layer of petroleum jelly on the skin!