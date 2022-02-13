who is this man – Libero Quotidiano





The American conservative press unleashed against Joe Biden. Ukraine has nothing to do with it, but Sam Brinton, the young man newly hired by the democratic administration. A graduate of the prestigious MIT in Boston and an expert on nuclear waste, he joined the Department of Energy as a spent fuel and waste disposal officer. His resume is impeccable, but at the center of the attention of the anti-Biden there is above all his “second life”, as an activist LGBTQ.





To be precise, Brinton (who usually appears in public with flashy women’s clothes or some charming detail, such as shoes with vertiginous stiletto heels worn under men’s suits) defines himself “queer“, that is, without a specific genre. However, his private confessions, confirmed by a photo published by The american conservative which portrays him half naked holding a man on a leash.





The newspaper Weather Weekly goes into detail by publishing some statements by Brinton himself, a lover of “extreme” sexual practices. The new employee admitted to being part of the “puppy community“, of predominantly homosexual orientation, whose erotic pastime consists in simulating two-way relationships in which a partner is”the master” and the other “a dog“.” My playmate Pup and I – these are Brinton’s words – have what I believe is one of the ideally perfect connections between our personal and perverse life. We both have other partners, so we enter this particular space and then we leave it, knowing the boundaries of where our particular and other relationships begin and end “.