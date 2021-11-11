who is this man – Libero Quotidiano





A new political scandal hits Britain. And this time it involves three deputies who had to reach the troops stationed in Gibraltar for the celebrations of Remembrance Day, the Day of Remembrance in honor of the military dead established on the anniversary of the end of the First World War. But they ended up in the storm because they would have shown up on the plane completely drunk.





The three involved are Drew Hendry and David Linden of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Labor Party Charlotte Nichols. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace attacked them heavily: “They undermined Parliament’s respect and credibility, as well as embarrassing military personnel.” A witness told the BBC that the three, who were part of a group of 15 MPs headed to Gibraltar, had already drunk in the airport lounge before departure and then drunk excessively on the flight to the point of being drunk at the airport. moment of landing. British TV also added that other MPs drank on the flight.





Hendry and Linden – it is said – would have become aggressive when the authorities asked them questions about their Covid documents, The Labor deputy instead would have now a post-traumatic stress disorder and would be taking medications. The two Scottish deputies denied getting drunk during the flight and said they were “honored to be invited to the trip”. Linden defended himself by speaking of “unbelievable disappointment over the Tory’s bizarre smear campaign” e Hendry, accused the Conservatives of making “false claims”.